Reactions as Ajibade inspires wasteful Super Falcons to 4-0 win against Burundi

Led by captain Onome Ebi the Super Falcons booked a place in the knockout stages of the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Goals by Rasheedat Ajibade, Peace Efih and Uchenna Kanu gave the Super Falcons a much needed victory at the Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat.

The victory means the Super Falcons will face the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the WAFCON quarter finals.

Reactions to Ajibade

With the Super Falcons victory, Nigerians took to social media to give their thoughts on the team.

Nigerians were proud that the Super Falcons have finally found their rhythm after a shock 2-1 loss to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their opener.

Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade was singled out for special praise by Nigerian football fans.

Despite the team missing several chances, Nigerian were of the opinion that Ajibade stabilized the attack in the absence of Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala missing due to injury.

See reactions to Super Falcons and Ajibade below

