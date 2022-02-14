Fans praise Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, and 50 Cent for the 'greatest' Super Bowl halftime show of all time

The Super Bowl is however not just judged by the action of both teams but also the performance of the artists at halftime.

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show was star-studded with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and a surprise 50 Cent appearance.

In front of over 70,000 at SoFi Stadium, the veteran bunch of musicians thrilled the crowd with several blasts from the past.

Dre and Snoop started off the halftime show with “Next Episode” and California Love.”

The crowd went wild when 50 Cent was not listed to perform started his “In Da Club” hit while hanging upside down.

In an apparent tribute to Colin Kaepernick’s protests, Eminem took a knee as he performed “Lose Yourself” with a rock band.



Popular Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson stated welcomed the fans and players into the stadium.

He said, “Finally! The Super Bowl has come back to Los Aaaaangelesssss!”

“It is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players, who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts, pride, and legacy out here on this hallowed field because that is what champions do.