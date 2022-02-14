Fans praise Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, and 50 Cent for the 'greatest' Super Bowl halftime show of all time

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

In front of 70,000 fans, 50 Cent made an unannounced appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show, hanging upside while starting "In Da Club".

Some of the best entertainers performed at the 2022 Super Bowl (Gregory Shamus / Getty/Twitter)
Some of the best entertainers performed at the 2022 Super Bowl (Gregory Shamus / Getty/Twitter)

In the early hours of Monday, February 14, 2022, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the 2022 Super Bowl.

Recommended articles

The Super Bowl is however not just judged by the action of both teams but also the performance of the artists at halftime.

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show was star-studded with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and a surprise 50 Cent appearance.

In front of over 70,000 at SoFi Stadium, the veteran bunch of musicians thrilled the crowd with several blasts from the past.

Dre and Snoop started off the halftime show with “Next Episode” and California Love.”

The crowd went wild when 50 Cent was not listed to perform started his “In Da Club” hit while hanging upside down.

In an apparent tribute to Colin Kaepernick’s protests, Eminem took a knee as he performed “Lose Yourself” with a rock band.

See reactions to the Super Bowl below

Tweets about the Super Bowl halftime show
Tweets about the Super Bowl halftime show Pulse Nigeria
Tweets about the Super Bowl halftime show
Tweets about the Super Bowl halftime show Pulse Nigeria
Tweets about the Super Bowl halftime show
Tweets about the Super Bowl halftime show Pulse Nigeria

Popular Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson stated welcomed the fans and players into the stadium.

He said, “Finally! The Super Bowl has come back to Los Aaaaangelesssss!”

“It is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players, who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts, pride, and legacy out here on this hallowed field because that is what champions do.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is my honor to say: ‘Finally, it is time for the Suuuper Boooooowwwl!’”

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Trending

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Israel Adesanya is set to face Whittaker for the first time

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON

Giannis Antetokoumpo and brothers to make history at 2022 NBA All-Star weekend

The Antetokoumpo brothers are set to dominate the NBA All-Star weekend

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scooping 4 IFFHS awards

Robert Lewandowski has another award