Super Falcons

Rasheedat Ajibade scores 10th league goal for Atletico Madrid against Tenerife

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ajibade is now just 9 goals behind top scorer Asisat Oshoala.

Rasheedat Ajibade now has 10 goals this season
Rasheedat Ajibade now has 10 goals this season

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Rasheedat Ajibade was on target for Atletico Madrid as they recorded a 4-1 victory against UD Granadilla Tenerife in a Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino fixture played on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Recommended articles

Ajibade was named in the starting lineup by manager Oscar Fernández.

Maitane López converted a ball by Leicy Santos to put Atletico Madrid ahead as early as the eighth minute.

Cristina Martín-Prieto equalized for Granadilla Tenerife from a ball by Noelia Ramos in the 29th minute.

Estefanía Banini put Atletico Madrid back in front in the 45th minute from a ball by Silvia Meseguer going to the halftime break.

The 22-year-old Ajibade converted a ball through to her by Bárbara Latorre to score the third for Atletico Madrid.

Rasheedat Ajibade will continue at Atletico Madrid
Rasheedat Ajibade will continue at Atletico Madrid Pulse Nigeria

Amanda Sampedro converted a penalty in the 82nd minute to give Atletico Madrid their fourth goal of the game.

Rasheedat Ajibade and her teammates would hold on to secure three points.

The victory for Atletico Madrid means they move up to third on the table with 45 points and are now 24 points behind Barcelona Femeni the reigning champions.

The goal for Ajibade was her 10th in the Spanish league this season as she continues her decent form.

With 10 strikes, Ajibade is now just nine goals behind her teammate with the national Asisat Oshoala who is the top scorer in the league with 19 goals.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Rasheedat Ajibade now has 10 goals this season

    Rasheedat Ajibade scores 10th league goal for Atletico Madrid against Tenerife

  • Canadian rapper Drake lost over $270,000 after Covington defeated Masvidal on Sunday

    Reactions as Drake loses over $275,000 after betting on Jorge Masvidal

  • Reactions as AS Roma won 1-0 against Atalanta on Saturday

    'Project Mourinho' and other mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

Recommended articles

Nigerian-born Noni Madueke stars in PSV victory over Heracles

Nigerian-born Noni Madueke stars in PSV victory over Heracles

Rasheedat Ajibade scores 10th league goal for Atletico Madrid against Tenerife

Rasheedat Ajibade scores 10th league goal for Atletico Madrid against Tenerife

MMA Star Conor McGregor confirms intentions to purchase either of Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic

MMA Star Conor McGregor confirms intentions to purchase either of Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic

Ex-Roma and Italy star compares Victor Osimhen to Usain Bolt

Ex-Roma and Italy star compares Victor Osimhen to Usain Bolt

Cyriel Dessers returns from injury to rescue draw for Feyenoord

Cyriel Dessers returns from injury to rescue draw for Feyenoord

Reactions as Drake loses over $275,000 after betting on Jorge Masvidal

Reactions as Drake loses over $275,000 after betting on Jorge Masvidal

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Onazi still dey play ball?' - Nigerians unhappy as Eguavoen recalls midfielder to Super Eagles fold for World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Onazi is back with the Super Eagles team

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

The lives of 2 Ukranian footballers have been cut short due to the war against Russia
VIDEO

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday

Olusegun Obasanjo is still fit at 85 years old

'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

John Ogu has made his feelings known about FUEL SCARCITY

David Beckham's 19-year-old son Romeo teams up with PSG front 3 Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe

Romeo Beckham was delighted to met the PSG stars

Roman Abramovich issues DEADLINE to SELL Chelsea as Conor McGregor shows interest

Roman Abramovich is now willing to sell Chelsea
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Chelsea fans Chant Roman Abramovich's name during tribute Ukraine before Burnley kick off

Chelsea fans chanted Roman Abramovich's name during the pre-match tribute to Ukraine in their match against Burnley on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Who is provoking my baby' - Nigerian ladies react as Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is hit with a bottle

Maduka Okoye was an angel for Sparta against Vitesse