The Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 5-4 loss on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in a 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinal clash on Monday, July 18, 2022.
'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco
Ajibade references Hell after red card in Super Falcons loss to Morocco.
The Super Falcons battled hard with nine women with a 1-1 score line in 90 minutes and extra time.
Atletico Madrid striker Rasheedat Ajibade received the second red card of the game in the 70th minute.
The 22-year-old forward who was the hero with the winning goal against Cameroon in the quarterfinal was unable to stay on the pitch in the crucial semifinal contest.
ALSO READ
'Eto'o cannot save you' - Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon
Ajibade on red card
The Super Falcons star took to social media to share her thoughts following the defeat to Morocco.
In two separate posts, Ajibade praised her teammates for their efforts despite the two red cards.
She wrote, "words ain't enough to describe the passion, resilience , tenacity of this team @nigeriasuperfalcons, we remain the best Super proud of you all
Ajibade also made reference to Christianity in another post that said, "JESUS I will forever declare your name.
"No power of hell, no scheme of men, no situation can ever take me from your hand, till you return or calls me home....HERE IN THE POWER CHRIST I STAND."
The Super Falcons continue their campaign against Zambia in the third place playoff scheduled to take place on Friday, July 23, 2022.
More from category
-
'In everything We Give Thanks' - Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco
-
Alex Iwobi models Everton away jersey [Photos/videos]
-
'No power of hell can ever take me from your hand' - Rasheedat Ajibade breaks silence after red card against Morocco