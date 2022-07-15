WAFCON 2022

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

'All Praise to Jesus Christ' - Why does it matter if Rasheedat is a Muslim or Christian

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a quarterfinal 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) clash that took place on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

A goal in the 56th minute by Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade was enough for the Super Falcons to seal the victory at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

The victory means that the Super Falcons have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

The team led by captain Onome Ebi will also face hosts Morocco in the semifinal of the competition on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Match winner, Rasheedat Ajibade.
Ajibade was voted Woman of the Match by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for scoring the winning goal of the game.

The 22-year-old took to social media to celebrate her performance and the team's victory.

Along with photos of the game was a message by Ajibade that said, "Everytime I call, he answers me. My help comes from the Lord 🙏🏾

NAIJA, we are going to the WORLD CUP!!ALL PRAISE TO THE ONE AND ONLY JESUS CHRIST."

Rasheedat Ajibade took to social media to celebrate her performance and the team's victory.
Nigerians praised Ajibade after her heroics against Cameroon and for her performance in the tournament.

The Atletico Madrid star has three goals in the competition and is joint top scorer with Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak

After scoring in her last two games against Burundi and Cameroon, Ajibade raised her jersey up to show a message of thanks to Jesus.

Rasheedat Ajibade is joint top scorer with Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak
According to several reports, Ajibade Rasheedat as her name suggests was born into a Muslim household.

Religion is a point of division in Nigerian politics ahead of the 2023 general elections, some fans have asked the question if she is now a Christian.

Based on Ajibade's recent revelation on social media posts, she has been seen attending church and posting messages from the Bible.

She continues to be a role model with her performances on the pitch, what does it matter if she is a Christian or Muslim?

Ajibade : Christian or Muslim
Ajibade : Christian or Muslim
Ajibade : Christian or Muslim
