Super-sub Rasheedat Ajibade helps Atletico Madrid beat Alaves

Ajibade started Atletico Madrid's opening game of the season as they recorded a 3-1 away victory away against Sevilla featuring her compatriot Oyedupe Payne.

The 22-year-old Nigeria forward bundled the ball in the back of the net but was later overruled as an own goal by Sevilla defender Teresa Merida.

For their first home game of the season, Atletico Madrid Manager Óscar Fernández decided to put Ajibade on the bench

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Alaves

Atletico Madrid started the game well but were unable to penetrate a solid Alabves defense in the first period.

Pulse Nigeria

There were no goals in the first half even though Atletico Madrid came close as both sides went to the break level.

After 20 minutes of repeating the same cycle of the first half in the second period, Fernandez decided to introduce Ajibade in place of Andrea Staskova in the 65th minute.

With the game seemingly destined for a draw, Atletico Madrid would find the breakthrough when Brazilian forward Ludmila in the 90th minute with Ajibade playing a key role.

Atletico Madrid secured three points and now have two victories in two games aiming to improve on a fourth-place finish last season.

Ajibade and Atletico Madrid return to action in the league against Levante on Sunday, October 2, 2022.