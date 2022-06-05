Rasheedat Ajibade goes to church, Oshoala on vacation, Payne shows off drip [Photos]

Scoop takes a look with a roundup of social media activities of Nigerian players during the mini break from football.

In this edition of the social media scoop there are several Super Falcons involved.

Here is a round up of their social media activities.

After Leicester City star Ashleigh Plumptre traveled from London to Paris by bicycle in just four days, here is what her other teammates with the national team have been up to.

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade went to church on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The Atletico Madrid star posted a photo on her official Instagram account with a message that said, "Happy Sunday From Mummy G.O. I pray that your mouth be filled with laughter this day and always."

Asisat Oshoala continues her vacation with a caption 'Cozy Saturday' after helping Barcelona Femeni to the league and Copa De La Reina titles this season.

Desire Oparanozie takes to social media to show off working on her laptop on the weekend.

Along with the post by the Wuhan Jianghan star was a message that said, "Time for everything indeed. Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere. #ChineseProverb."

Onyinyechi Salome gave a detailed description of her season in Germany reflecting on her first appearance with the Super Falcons and other aspects of her life.

The post said, "It wasn't the season I was expecting. The season started with my absolute highlight. The first call up for the Nigerian national team 🤯 no words can describe the feeling I had in this jersey.

"Then I signed my first professional contract with ASJ Soyaux. These 6 months in France where a school of life for me. It taught me a lot. At the end it didn't make me happy. So I got the chance to play for one of the best Clubs in the 1. Bundesliga... Turbine Potsdam.

"I took it and life hit again. I suffered my first big injury. I would lie if I say my first 6 months in Germany were easy. But I fought back and my knee is recovering quickly.

"I can't wait to get started with the season 22/23 for @turbinepotsdam I'm so grateful to live my dream... I met such great people who became family and I can't describe how thankful I am for that.. I send so much love for everybody who joins my journey 🥰

"Now it‘s time for some vacation. Stay safe and healthy out there."

Sevilla star Toni Payne was involved in modeling for an international sportswear brand.