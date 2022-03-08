Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Rasheedat Ajibade has given her thoughts on international women's day.
Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day
22-year-old Ajibade took to social media to celebrate women around the world.
On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, International Women's Day was celebrated around the world with messages pouring out on social media.
International Women's Day is set aside to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women around the world.
Ajibade joined in the celebrations with a message on her official Twitter account.
The message by Ajibade said, "Happy #InternationalWomensDay."
The message by Ajibade comes after she scored again for Atletico Madrid at the weekend.
The 22-year-old scored the third goal for Atlectico Madrid as they recorded a 4-1 victory against UD Granadilla Tenerife in a Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino fixture played on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Ajibade took to social media to celebrate finding the back of the net.
She said, "Dear lord my god, I have to come to express my gratitude for all you do for me.
"Take all the glory, my savior Great effort from the girls today.
"Let's keep the fire burning @atletifemenino #rash #thegirlwiththebluehair Nb: faith without work is dead (James 2:20)."
Ajibade now has 10 goals in the league this season and is expected to be in action when Atletico Madrid host rivals Real Madrid on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
