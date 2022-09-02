SUPER EAGLES

Super Debut! Onyedika debuts for Club Brugge, replaces Mata in big win

Izuchukwu Akawor
The 21-year-old midfielder came on earlier than expected after he replaced an injured Mata.

Raphael Onyedika celebrates the opening goal with his teammates.

Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika has made his official debut for Belgian side Club Brugge.

Onyedika started from bench as Brugge defeated Cercle Brugge 4-0 at the Jan Breydelstadion on Friday night.

The youngster came on earlier than he would have expected following an injury to Clinton Mata just before the half-hour.

He went on to put on a decent showing as the club sealed a third consecutive win in the Belgian Jupiler.

Onyedika completed 87% of his passes, created one chance, made one key pass, two (2) interceptions, won three (3) aerial duels and two (2) tackles.

The Belgian champions seem to be finding their feet after a third successive win in the league.

A first goal from Andreas Skov Olsen opened the floodgates as Brugge went into the break with a slim lead.

Raphael Onyedika joined Club Brugge this summer from Midtjylland. Club Brugge

The home side will add three more goals in the second half from Jean Marcelin, who scored a own goal, Casper Nielsen, and substitute, Roman Yaremchuk to wrap up a convincing win at home.

With the result, Club Brugge move up to second on the table with 13 points, two (2) behind leader, Royal Antwerp.

Onyedika and Brugge will now switch attention to the Champions League which returns in midweek. They host German side Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

