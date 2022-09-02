Super Debut! Onyedika debuts for Club Brugge, replaces Mata in big win

Onyedika started from bench as Brugge defeated Cercle Brugge 4-0 at the Jan Breydelstadion on Friday night.

The youngster came on earlier than he would have expected following an injury to Clinton Mata just before the half-hour.

He went on to put on a decent showing as the club sealed a third consecutive win in the Belgian Jupiler.

Club Brugge

Onyedika completed 87% of his passes, created one chance, made one key pass, two (2) interceptions, won three (3) aerial duels and two (2) tackles.

Club Brugge go second with comfortable win

The Belgian champions seem to be finding their feet after a third successive win in the league.

A first goal from Andreas Skov Olsen opened the floodgates as Brugge went into the break with a slim lead.

Club Brugge

The home side will add three more goals in the second half from Jean Marcelin, who scored a own goal, Casper Nielsen, and substitute, Roman Yaremchuk to wrap up a convincing win at home.

With the result, Club Brugge move up to second on the table with 13 points, two (2) behind leader, Royal Antwerp.