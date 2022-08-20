Nigerian boxer backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Born in Surulere, Raphael Akpejiori trains with Usyk, wishes him luck ahead of the fight against Joshua.

Raphael Akpejiori backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again
Raphael Akpejiori backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again

Nigerian professional boxer Ethasor Raphael Akpejiori has given his verdict on the fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk defeated Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London back in September 2021.

Both fighters are now set to meet in a rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the fight, Akpejiori is rooting for the Ukrainian to be victorious against Joshua a British boxer of Nigerian descent.

ALSO READ

Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University

Anthony Joshua set for ₦54 billion rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk makes professional football debut ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch

Akpejiori was invited by the Nigerian Boxing Federation
Akpejiori was invited by the Nigerian Boxing Federation Pulse Nigeria

According to several sources, Akpejiori trained with Usyk ahead of the rematch against Joshua.

The 31-year-old is a heavyweight who stands at six foot eight inches and fit the profile of a sparring partner for Usyk in preparation for Joshua.

Akpejiori posted photos preparing with Usyk for the Joshua fight in the gym.

Anthony Joshua preaches discipline ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua preaches discipline ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk Pulse Nigeria

Along with the fight was a message that said, "Best of luck to the champ @usykaa in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

"May the best man win! #UsykJoshua2."

Akpejiori was born in Surelere, Lagos Nigeria and in 2008 moved to Wichita, Kansas United States of America (USA) on a basketball scholarship.

The fight between Joshua and Usyk will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City arena
The fight between Joshua and Usyk will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City arena Pulse Nigeria

Akpejiori was invited by the Nigerian Boxing Federation to compete in the super-heavyweight category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Now a professional, Akpejiori has a 13-0 record and is one of the rising stars in the heavyweight division

The fight between Joshua and Usyk will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City arena, Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August, 20.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Ajax star goes on 'strike' amid Manchester United interest

Ajax star goes on 'strike' amid Manchester United interest

Nigerian boxer backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again

Nigerian boxer backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again

Super Eagles not seeking revenge against Ghana - Yusuf

Super Eagles not seeking revenge against Ghana - Yusuf

Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke's effort is not enough as Hertha Berlin's winless run continue

Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke's effort is not enough as Hertha Berlin's winless run continue

Rumours: Chelsea considering buying Harry Maguire from Manchester United

Rumours: Chelsea considering buying Harry Maguire from Manchester United

Mutiu Adepoju advises Umar Sadiq on La Liga future

Mutiu Adepoju advises Umar Sadiq on La Liga future

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals