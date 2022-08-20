Nigerian professional boxer Ethasor Raphael Akpejiori has given his verdict on the fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.
Nigerian boxer backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Joshua again
Born in Surulere, Raphael Akpejiori trains with Usyk, wishes him luck ahead of the fight against Joshua.
Usyk defeated Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London back in September 2021.
Both fighters are now set to meet in a rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Ahead of the fight, Akpejiori is rooting for the Ukrainian to be victorious against Joshua a British boxer of Nigerian descent.
Akpejiori on Usyk vs Joshua
According to several sources, Akpejiori trained with Usyk ahead of the rematch against Joshua.
The 31-year-old is a heavyweight who stands at six foot eight inches and fit the profile of a sparring partner for Usyk in preparation for Joshua.
Akpejiori posted photos preparing with Usyk for the Joshua fight in the gym.
Along with the fight was a message that said, "Best of luck to the champ @usykaa in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.
"May the best man win! #UsykJoshua2."
Akpejiori was born in Surelere, Lagos Nigeria and in 2008 moved to Wichita, Kansas United States of America (USA) on a basketball scholarship.
Akpejiori was invited by the Nigerian Boxing Federation to compete in the super-heavyweight category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Now a professional, Akpejiori has a 13-0 record and is one of the rising stars in the heavyweight division
The fight between Joshua and Usyk will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City arena, Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August, 20.