Rams defeat Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI

The Rams recorded a 23-20 victory against the Bengals at a packed SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

There were 70,048 fans present at the SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI, the atmosphere was incredible and the play on the pitch was also intense.

With 1:25 to play, Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp for a go-ahead one-yard touchdown.

The Rams had to overcome adversity despite starting the game with a sizeable lead.

Touchdown catches from Odell Beckham Jr. and Kupp gave the Rams a 13-3 lead early in the game.

Between the second and third quarters, the Rams gave up 17 straight points to the Bengals.

Late in the second quarter, Joe Mixon threw a trick-play touchdown pass.

Matthew Stafford Rams quarterback threw his second interception of the game after the Bengals added a field goal.

With a field goal later in the third quarter, the Rams got back within four but had to continue their push without Beckham Jr. who left the game before halftime.

It turned out to be a glorious ending for the Rams as they orchestrated a 75-yard scoring drive to win the game.