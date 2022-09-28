Another ex-Chelsea midfielder joins Nigerian legend Mikel Obi to retire

Izuchukwu Akawor
Sports  >  Sports gist

The former Blue joins his former Nigerian teammate to hang his boots at the age of 35 and announced his retirement via an emotional video on his social media account.

Mikel Obi and Ramires
Mikel Obi and Ramires

Brazilian midfielder Ramires is the latest football star to hang his football boots after former teammate John Mikel Obi.

The midfielder announced his retirement after 16 years through his social media account on Wednesday.

Brazilian midfielder Ramires quits football.
Brazilian midfielder Ramires quits football. omnisports

In the video, he thanked all the clubs he has played for during his illustrious career, including Premier League side, Chelsea.

"After some reflection, I would like to inform you that I have officially decided to end my career as a professional football player," Ramires stated via Mailonline.

"At this point, I can only thank God first for having trained me and led me to the highest levels that sport can offer. Many thanks also to all the clubs I went through, I will always carry you and your fans in my heart."

Ramires has retired from football after 16 years.
Ramires has retired from football after 16 years. ece-auto-gen

"I will go in other directions, but with the same happiness and courage that I had since I was little, when, against all expectations, I left my city in the countryside of Rio de Janeiro to conquer the world. Thanks for everything, football!''

Ramires represented Chelsea for six years, making 248 appearances for the Blues between 2010 and 2016.

24 hours after former Nigerian international and Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi announced his decision to call it quits, his former midfield partner Ramires joined him.

John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea
John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea Twitter

Ramires has called it time on his career at the age of 35, joining Mikel to leave the game that gave them so much.

Both Ramires and Obi were a part of the Chelsea side that lifted the Champions League title in 2012.

Mikel Obi and Ramires
Mikel Obi and Ramires Pulse Nigeria

Watch the announcement video by Ramires, posted on his official social media page.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

