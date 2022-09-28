Brazilian midfielder Ramires is the latest football star to hang his football boots after former teammate John Mikel Obi.
Another ex-Chelsea midfielder joins Nigerian legend Mikel Obi to retire
The former Blue joins his former Nigerian teammate to hang his boots at the age of 35 and announced his retirement via an emotional video on his social media account.
The midfielder announced his retirement after 16 years through his social media account on Wednesday.
In the video, he thanked all the clubs he has played for during his illustrious career, including Premier League side, Chelsea.
"After some reflection, I would like to inform you that I have officially decided to end my career as a professional football player," Ramires stated via Mailonline.
"At this point, I can only thank God first for having trained me and led me to the highest levels that sport can offer. Many thanks also to all the clubs I went through, I will always carry you and your fans in my heart."
"I will go in other directions, but with the same happiness and courage that I had since I was little, when, against all expectations, I left my city in the countryside of Rio de Janeiro to conquer the world. Thanks for everything, football!''
Ramires represented Chelsea for six years, making 248 appearances for the Blues between 2010 and 2016.
Ramires joins former teammate Mikel Obi to hang boots
24 hours after former Nigerian international and Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi announced his decision to call it quits, his former midfield partner Ramires joined him.
Ramires has called it time on his career at the age of 35, joining Mikel to leave the game that gave them so much.
Both Ramires and Obi were a part of the Chelsea side that lifted the Champions League title in 2012.
Watch the announcement video by Ramires, posted on his official social media page.