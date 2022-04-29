The Austrian Football Association on Friday, April 29, 2022 announced that Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as head coach.
Ralf Rangnick dumps Manchester United to lead Alaba's Austria
The German tactician will take on the responsibility to lead Alaba's Austria when the season ends.
Rangnick succeeded Ole Gunnar Solkjaer as Manchester United boss halfway through the season and will continue till the end of the campaign.
The decision for Rangnick comes after Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United to get a 1-1 against Chelsea at Old Trafford.
The 63-year-old German, will take up the role ahead of Austria’s UEFA Nations League games against Croatia, Denmark and France scheduled to start at the end of May.
Rangnick signed a two-year deal as qualification for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship is key to extension.
The former RB Leipzig boss will be given an extension till the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America (USA) if he qualifies Austria for Euro 2024.
Rangnick on Austria
ÖFB- President Gerhard Milletich in a statement on their official website revealed that they are pleased with the appointment of Rangnick.
He said, "We are very pleased that we were able to win Ralf Rangnick, an outstanding expert in international football, as team boss. We are all convinced that he is the ideal man and that his vision will advance the national team and the ÖFB,"
Ralf Rangnick stated the reason he decided to take up the responsibility of the national team.
He added, " It's an honor for me to take on the role of team boss. I'm particularly excited about the prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success.”
Rangnick will now be charged with leading a team that featured Real Madrid left back David Alaba who is of Nigerian descent.
