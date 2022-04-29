WHAT'S BUZZIN

Ralf Rangnick dumps Manchester United to lead Alaba's Austria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The German tactician will take on the responsibility to lead Alaba's Austria when the season ends.

Ralf Rangnick will take on the Austria job after his time at Manchester United.
Ralf Rangnick will take on the Austria job after his time at Manchester United.

The Austrian Football Association on Friday, April 29, 2022 announced that Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as head coach.

Recommended articles

Rangnick succeeded Ole Gunnar Solkjaer as Manchester United boss halfway through the season and will continue till the end of the campaign.

The decision for Rangnick comes after Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United to get a 1-1 against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The 63-year-old German, will take up the role ahead of Austria’s UEFA Nations League games against Croatia, Denmark and France scheduled to start at the end of May.

Rangnick signed a two-year deal as qualification for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship is key to extension.

Ralf Rangnick takes charge of his first match as Manchester United's interim manager
Ralf Rangnick takes charge of his first match as Manchester United's interim manager AFP

The former RB Leipzig boss will be given an extension till the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America (USA) if he qualifies Austria for Euro 2024.

ÖFB- President Gerhard Milletich in a statement on their official website revealed that they are pleased with the appointment of Rangnick.

ALSO READ - Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

He said, "We are very pleased that we were able to win Ralf Rangnick, an outstanding expert in international football, as team boss. We are all convinced that he is the ideal man and that his vision will advance the national team and the ÖFB,"

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is under pressure to bounce back against Aston Villa in the FA Cup
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is under pressure to bounce back against Aston Villa in the FA Cup AFP

Ralf Rangnick stated the reason he decided to take up the responsibility of the national team.

He added, " It's an honor for me to take on the role of team boss. I'm particularly excited about the prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success.”

Rangnick will now be charged with leading a team that featured Real Madrid left back David Alaba who is of Nigerian descent.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Pulse Sports reviews 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

    Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

  • Ralf Rangnick will take on the Austria job after his time at Manchester United.

    Ralf Rangnick dumps Manchester United to lead Alaba's Austria

  • Salah was voted to be better by De Bruyne by the FWA

    Salah beats De Bruyne, Rice to Footballer of the Year award

Recommended articles

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Ralf Rangnick dumps Manchester United to lead Alaba's Austria

Ralf Rangnick dumps Manchester United to lead Alaba's Austria

Mason Greenwood remains free as bail is extended

Mason Greenwood remains free as bail is extended

‘Real Madrid on the brink’ - 4 things to expect from the La Liga this weekend

‘Real Madrid on the brink’ - 4 things to expect from the La Liga this weekend

Salah beats De Bruyne, Rice to Footballer of the Year award

Salah beats De Bruyne, Rice to Footballer of the Year award

Precious Achiuwa crashes out of the playoffs with poor performance for Toronto against the 76ers

Precious Achiuwa crashes out of the playoffs with poor performance for Toronto against the 76ers

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield