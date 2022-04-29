Ralf Rangnick dumps Manchester United to lead Alaba's Austria

Rangnick succeeded Ole Gunnar Solkjaer as Manchester United boss halfway through the season and will continue till the end of the campaign.

The decision for Rangnick comes after Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United to get a 1-1 against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The 63-year-old German, will take up the role ahead of Austria’s UEFA Nations League games against Croatia, Denmark and France scheduled to start at the end of May.

Rangnick signed a two-year deal as qualification for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship is key to extension.

AFP

The former RB Leipzig boss will be given an extension till the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America (USA) if he qualifies Austria for Euro 2024.

Rangnick on Austria

ÖFB- President Gerhard Milletich in a statement on their official website revealed that they are pleased with the appointment of Rangnick.

He said, "We are very pleased that we were able to win Ralf Rangnick, an outstanding expert in international football, as team boss. We are all convinced that he is the ideal man and that his vision will advance the national team and the ÖFB,"

AFP

Ralf Rangnick stated the reason he decided to take up the responsibility of the national team.

He added, " It's an honor for me to take on the role of team boss. I'm particularly excited about the prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success.”