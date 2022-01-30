Rafael Nadal overcomes Daniil Medvedev in 5 set thriller to win 21st Grand Slam at 2022 Australian Open

Nadal recorded a 6-2, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory against Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

The 35-year-old Nadal was down two sets to Medvedev but produced one of the greatest comebacks in Grand Slam history.

Medvedev was looking for his second title after defeating Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final.

The 25-year-old raced into an early lead to take the first two sets.

Nadal hunting for history produced a masterclass against his younger opponent to emerge the winner.

The victory means that Nadal has now won his first Australian Open title since victory in 1999.

Victory in Australia also means that Nadal has won his 21st Grand Slam and now moves ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Djokovic.

Speaking after the victory, Nadal showed appreciation for Medvedev's performance.

He said, 'Well, good evening or good morning at least! Daniil, you're an amazing champion, I don't have any doubt that you don't have this trophy some time in your career, congratulate you and your team. One of the most emotional matches of my tennis career, so all the best in the future.

"Well I don't even know what to say guys. It's just amazing, being honest I didn't know if I'd be back playing tennis again. All the support I receive since I was here, you are amazing, thank you for the love and support!'

"Without a doubt one of the most emotional ones in my tennis career. The huge support will stay in my heart for the rest of my life so many many thanks.

"All the guys that are there, all the team, family, you know how hard the last year and a half has been. In the low moments, you have been there - without you none of this would've been possible. Thanks very much for everything!'

"Thanks to all the sponsors, volunteers, thanks to Craig for making it happen. Thank you very much! I really can't explain the feelings I have right now, I'll try my best to keep coming next year - see you soon!."