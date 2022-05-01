A brace from Rodrygo with strikes from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid all three points to seal the title on Matchday 34.
'Congratulations to the team' - Tennis legend Rafael Nadal celebrates Real Madrid's La Liga triumph
Nadal is happy Real Madrid beat Barcelona to win their 35th La Liga crown.
Before the game at the Santiago Bernabéu, Tennis legend Rafael Nadal took the honorary kick-off.
Nadal, who is the only tennis player with 21 Grand Slam titles, has been a Real Madrid honorary member since 2011.
The 35-year-old Minorcan-born tennis player who won the Australian Open in January was received with cheers at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Nadal came to the pitch to an applause by Real Madrid fans accompanied by President Florentino Pérez.
After Real Madrid won the title, Nadal took to his official social media platforms to celebrate the victory.
In a statement on his official Instagram account Nadal said, "Very grateful to @realmadrid for inviting me to take the honorary kick-off at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Quite an honor.
"Thanks to the Madrid fans for the welcome. Impressive atmosphere. Congratulations to the team for the league title."
Nadal is known to be a Madrid fan despite the fact that his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, played for Barcelona.
Nadal continues his preparation for Roland Garros as he is scheduled to take part in the Madrid Open on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
More from category
-
'Congratulations to the team' - Tennis legend Rafael Nadal celebrates Real Madrid's La Liga triumph
-
Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs
-
Why Tech Startups are needed in Nigerian (School) Sports