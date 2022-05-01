WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Congratulations to the team' - Tennis legend Rafael Nadal celebrates Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Nadal is happy Real Madrid beat Barcelona to win their 35th La Liga crown.

Rafael Nadal happy as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to La Liga crown
Rafael Nadal happy as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to La Liga crown

A brace from Rodrygo with strikes from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid all three points to seal the title on Matchday 34.

ALSO READ - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Before the game at the Santiago Bernabéu, Tennis legend Rafael Nadal took the honorary kick-off.

Nadal, who is the only tennis player with 21 Grand Slam titles, has been a Real Madrid honorary member since 2011.

Rafael Nadal happy as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to La Liga crown
Rafael Nadal happy as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to La Liga crown Pulse Nigeria

The 35-year-old Minorcan-born tennis player who won the Australian Open in January was received with cheers at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Nadal came to the pitch to an applause by Real Madrid fans accompanied by President Florentino Pérez.

Rafael Nadal happy as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to La Liga crown
Rafael Nadal happy as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to La Liga crown Pulse Nigeria

After Real Madrid won the title, Nadal took to his official social media platforms to celebrate the victory.

In a statement on his official Instagram account Nadal said, "Very grateful to @realmadrid for inviting me to take the honorary kick-off at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Quite an honor.

"Thanks to the Madrid fans for the welcome. Impressive atmosphere. Congratulations to the team for the league title."

Rafael Nadal happy as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to La Liga crown
Rafael Nadal happy as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to La Liga crown Pulse Nigeria

Nadal is known to be a Madrid fan despite the fact that his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, played for Barcelona.

Nadal continues his preparation for Roland Garros as he is scheduled to take part in the Madrid Open on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Rafael Nadal happy as Real Madrid beat Barcelona to La Liga crown

    'Congratulations to the team' - Tennis legend Rafael Nadal celebrates Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

  • Osimhen, Simon and Chukwueze all scored for their clubs

    Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

  • What tech entrepreneurs should focus on over the next two years to be successful

    Why Tech Startups are needed in Nigerian (School) Sports

Recommended articles

'Congratulations to the team' - Tennis legend Rafael Nadal celebrates Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

'Congratulations to the team' - Tennis legend Rafael Nadal celebrates Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

Cassano: I won't watch any Barcelona game if they sign Lukaku

Cassano: I won't watch any Barcelona game if they sign Lukaku

Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

Why Tech Startups are needed in Nigerian (School) Sports

Why Tech Startups are needed in Nigerian (School) Sports

'African Giants' - Burna Boy teams up with Kamaru Usman at MSG concert

'African Giants' - Burna Boy teams up with Kamaru Usman at MSG concert

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano to make history at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano to make history at Madison Square Garden

Trending

WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield

Burna Boy headlines 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans

Pulse Sports reviews 8 Nigerian celebrities who are Manchester United fans