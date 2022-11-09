QATAR 2022

'This one no be AFCON' - Nigerians react as Samuel Eto'o says Cameroon will win the World Cup

David Ben
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Samuel Eto'o's Qatar 2022 World Cup prediction.

Nigerians react on social media to Samuel Eto'o's World Cup prediction
Samuel Eto'o has once again made the headlines after he revealed the prediction for the FIFA 2022 World Cup winners.

The Barcelona icon and African football legend has fancied his country's side of lifting the biggest trophy in football history.

“Africa has always had the potential to achieve a successful World Cup, but we haven't always shown our best face up to now."

“During the years, African teams have acquired more and more experience, and I think they're ready not only to participate in a World Cup, but also to win it. Cameroon will win the World Cup final against Morocco.” Eto'o was quoted to have told ESPN.

Samuel Eto'o is the president of the Cameroon Football Federation
Eto'o who is the president of the Cameroon Football Federation believes that African sides are going to make history and dominate this year's global showpiece in Qatar with Cameroon beating Morocco in the final.

The World Cup is slated to begin in Doha on November 20 and run for five weeks before the final takes place on December 18.

African sides have been regular fixtures at previous tournaments, but no team from the continent has ever progressed to the latter stages.

There will be five African sides at the World Cup, with Morocco and Cameroon competing alongside Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia.

Cameroon World Cup 2022 Home Kit
However, According to Eto'o (41), Morrocco will knock out heavyweights Spain, Portugal, and current champions France, while Cameroon will defeat Belgium and Senegal in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively to progress.

"It would be a dream come true [to win the title],"

"For any player, winning titles is the ultimate goal. "As president of our federation, I would love to see Cameroon win the World Cup." Eto'o was quoted to have said.

Following Eto's prediction, some Nigerians have reacted on social media despite the Super Eagles' absence in this November's showpiece in Qatar.

Leon Balogun in disbelief as the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after their loss against Ghana
The Super Eagles failed to qualify after losing on head -to-head against Ghana in the jollof derby earlier this year to the disappointment of Nigerians in general.

However, this hs not stopped Nigerians on social media from reacting to Eto'o's 'bold' World Cup prediction.

Here are some of the reactions below:

Social Media Reactions to Samuel Eto'os World Cup prediction
Social Media Reactions to Samuel Eto'os World Cup prediction
Social Media Reactions to Samuel Eto'os World Cup prediction
Social Media Reactions to Samuel Eto'os World Cup prediction
Social Media Reactions to Samuel Eto'os World Cup prediction
Social Media Reactions to Samuel Eto'os World Cup prediction
Social Media Reactions to Samuel Eto'os World Cup prediction
Social Media Reactions to Samuel Eto'os World Cup prediction
