QATAR 2022: Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup

The Silva family, from Aaguas Claras, Brasilia,are popular in their native Brazil for how they support the Seleção. Since Brazil’s fifth World Cup title in 2002, the Silvas have always taken to social media to post pictures of each family member raising their six fingers as the Brazilian national team searches for its sixth world title.

According to a report, after the team, managed by Luiz Felipe Scolari, lifted the trophy for the fifth time after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan, the family's genetic mutation gained a special symbolism.

“Since then, we've gathered here at my house to watch the games, cheering for Brazil to win another title.

"In 2022 it would be no different. We decided to add another tradition of preparing typical foods from the opposing countries that the Brazilian team will face in the World Cup," a 60-year-old family member Silvia Santos da Silva was quoted to have said as per DailyStar.

Silvia added that the first person among her family members to present the genetic variation, known as ‘polydactyly’, was her paternal grandmother.

And that since then, about 15 members of the family were born with six fingers on each hand and foot. However, since 2018, when the last World Cup was held, no children have been born with the condition.

Brazil are currently through to the World Cup quarter final stages where they will face 2018 finalists Croatia, having defeated South Korea 4-1 in the World Cup round of 16 stages.