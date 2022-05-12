QATAR 2022

Ecuador could lose World Cup place as FIFA opens investigation into qualifiers

Ecuadorian players made history for their small Latin American nation by finishing fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers earlier in the year and claimed an automatic place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

World football's governing body has opened up an investigation into Ecuadorian defender Byron Castillo

Finishing ahead of more recognized sides such as Chile and Colombia would have made their first-ever World Cup appearance more special for them.

However, a dark cloud has now formed over their parade as it looks likely that their historic feat will come to nought following recent allegations made by the Chilean FA.

Castillo in action against Chile
Castillo in action against Chile Imago

The complaint registered by the Chilean FA claims that Ecuadorian fullback Byron Castillo falsified his age and is ineligible to play for Ecuador because he is actually from Colombia. If these allegations turn out to be true, Ecuador will likely have to forfeit their place at the World Cup.

A statement on the official FIFA website read as follows: "As recently confirmed by FIFA, the Chilean Football Association has lodged a complaint with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in which it made a series of allegations concerning the possible falsification of documents granting Ecuadorian nationality to the player Byron David Castillo Segura, as well as the possible ineligibility of the said player to participate in eight qualifying matches of the national team of the Ecuadorian Football Association (FEF) in the preliminary competition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Castillo (R) with Villareal wingback Pervis Estupiñán
Castillo (R) with Villareal wingback Pervis Estupiñán Twitter

"Bearing the above in mind, FIFA has decided to open disciplinary proceedings concerning the potential ineligibility of Byron David Castillo Segura concerning the above-mentioned matches. In this context, the FEF and the Peruvian Football Association have been invited to submit their positions to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. Further details will follow in due course."

In what has undoubtedly been an uncomfortable situation for both player and nation, Ecuador has been swift to throw Castillo under the bus. According to a report by Marca, an official at the Ecuadorian national civil registry office states that Castillo's birth certificate is not amongst their records.

Byron Castillo
Byron Castillo Imago

Taking this into account, it is unlikely that the Ecuadorian FA will defend the player. If the team is retrospectively deducted points for all the matches Castillo featured in Peru would qualify in their place. The alteration to the final table could also see a playoff spot open for Colombia.

The South Americans were drawn in Group A alongside Qatar, Holland and African Champions Senegal. However, they must wait for the verdict of FIFA's investigation before finding out if they will play in the tournament.

