Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

According to an official statement, the sportswear giants confirmed 2023 for the launch of their collaboration with the Afrobeats superstar.

However, a specific date for the launch is still yet to be communicated.

"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to reschedule the launch of the PUMA x Davido collection to 2023.

All customers who have pre-ordered may receive their orders when we launch, convert your purchase to store credit, or request a full refund.

Thank you for understanding and your continued support of PUMA Nigeria." an official statement read.

The multi-award-winning Afrobeat superstar had for weeks teased the arrival and official release of the ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’ collection on his social media.

However, due to the tragic passing away of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, plans for the launch was expected to be re-scheduled.

Puma x Davido: We Rise By Lifting Others Collection

Pulse Sports

Puma’s signature collaboration with Davido is a collection filled with bold, statement pieces inspired by the award-winning artist’s roots.

The We Rise By Lifting Others collection is a collaboration between Puma and Davido’s charity organization.

Some of the highlights of the collection include Graphic T-shirts, Logo T-shirts, Reversible Bucket hats, and T7 AOP pants, amongst others.