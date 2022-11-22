Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The sportswear giants have officially announced the postponement of their collaboration with Afrobeat superstar Davido.

Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection will be officially launched in 2023.
Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection will be officially launched in 2023.

Puma announced the official postponement of Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection on Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022.

Recommended articles

According to an official statement, the sportswear giants confirmed 2023 for the launch of their collaboration with the Afrobeats superstar.

However, a specific date for the launch is still yet to be communicated.

"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to reschedule the launch of the PUMA x Davido collection to 2023.

All customers who have pre-ordered may receive their orders when we launch, convert your purchase to store credit, or request a full refund.

Thank you for understanding and your continued support of PUMA Nigeria." an official statement read.

The multi-award-winning Afrobeat superstar had for weeks teased the arrival and official release of the ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’ collection on his social media.

However, due to the tragic passing away of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, plans for the launch was expected to be re-scheduled.

Davido x PUMA official launch of the We Rise By Lifting Others collection will be in 2023
Davido x PUMA official launch of the We Rise By Lifting Others collection will be in 2023 Pulse Sports

Puma’s signature collaboration with Davido is a collection filled with bold, statement pieces inspired by the award-winning artist’s roots.

The We Rise By Lifting Others collection is a collaboration between Puma and Davido’s charity organization.

Some of the highlights of the collection include Graphic T-shirts, Logo T-shirts, Reversible Bucket hats, and T7 AOP pants, amongst others.

Puma also confirmed that customers who have already pre-ordered the merchandise will get theirs next year, while refunds will also be made available upon request.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection will be officially launched in 2023.

    Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

  • Super Eagles star Peter Etebo celebrates his first daughter and wife on their birthdays

    Double celebration as Super Eagles star Etebo celebrates his daughter's 3rd birthday 4 days after wife's birthday

  • The England National team

    Revealed: The most influential members of the England squad at the FIFA World Cup

Recommended articles

Arsenal and England’s Beth Mead is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a major injury

Arsenal and England’s Beth Mead is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a major injury

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Switzerland v Cameroon

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Switzerland v Cameroon

Qatar 2022: Jamal Musiala out to prove he is the best in the world as Germany take on Japan in Qatar

Qatar 2022: Jamal Musiala out to prove he is the best in the world as Germany take on Japan in Qatar

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

Ochoa denies Lewandowski as Poland draw Mexico

Ochoa denies Lewandowski as Poland draw Mexico

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Breaking News: Manchester United terminate Cristiano Ronaldo contract

Breaking News: Manchester United terminate Cristiano Ronaldo contract

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Reactions as Finidi George begs Pepe for jersey after Super Eagles lose 4-0 to Portugal

Reactions as Finidi George begs Pepe for jersey after Super Eagles lose 4-0 to Portugal