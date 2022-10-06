Pulse Sports set for SociaLiga Corporate League 5-a-side debut, to face Brass

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Sports infotainment boys will be showing off their football skills on the pitch in a 5-a-side League, with a BIG fintech derby on the cards this weekend, too.

Pulse Sports FC
Your number one online platform for everything Sports, Pulse Sports Nigeria, has joined the exciting SociaLiga Corporate League.

Pulse Sports will take to the pitch this Saturday in what will be a much-anticipated debut this Saturday.

Known as the 'Keyboard Warriors', of course you know why, the Team Pulse will take on another newbies in Team Brass at the UpBeat Centre on Saturday evening.

Pulse Sports FC has already started training for the SociaLiga Corporate League under the watchful eyes of Senior Editor and Coach of the team, Solace Chukwu.

The SociaLiga 5 Aside league is a competition specifically designed for corporate bodies and working class individuals.

The Corporate League came as a result of the successful hosting of The SociaLiga 5ves Competition back in November 2021 and allows a healthy competition on a monthly basis.

The SociaLiga Corporate League kicked off in July.
League matches are played once a day and on the same weekend as the entertaining SociaLiga Games night.

Some benefits for participants include but not limited to networking opportunities with other top brands, Team bonding activities, complimentary tickets to games night and of course, sporting bragging rights.

The league kicked off back in July, with week five (5) of the 2022 season slated for this weekend.

Pulse Sports FC
Ahead of the game this weekend against Brass, VFD Microfinance is the team to beat. Team VFD currently sits top of the log after four (4) wins in four (4).

Team ALAT sits second with nine (9) points, Syarpa is in third, with 99 Keys completing the top four (4).

Team VFD is the currently top of the log.
At the other end of the table, Team Eden sits at the bottom of the table while Team Rise follow. Both teams are without a win in four (4) games.

Betking has it all to do against leaders Team VFD in what's the opening game of matchday 5.

Matchday 5 fixtures, Pulse Sports takes to the pitch at 7 pm.
99 Keys host Syarpa in the second game before Brass and Pulse will make their debuts against each other.

Team Eden Life and Paga will play in the fourth game of the day before fintech derby between Rise and ALAT will wrap up proceedings at the UpBeat Centre, Lekki.

