PSG rampant as Messi, Mbappe & Neymar unite to rout Lille in 8-goal thriller

The trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lione Messi put aside their well-publicised differences to inspire the champions to a 7-1 away win.

Neymar was the star of the night after he was involved in four of the goals. He scored two and assisted three others, two of them for Mbappe.

Mbappe, 23, made sure he was not outshone with a hat-trick while Messi scored one and assisted another in a comfortable night for the capital club.

Moroccan wingback Achraf Hakimi was also impressive for PSG. He scored one and assisted another while fellow wingback Nuno Mendes was not left out of the carnage after picking up an assist as well.

Jonathan Bamba pulled one back for Lille but it was a mere consolation for the home side.

PSG smashes record in eight-goal thriller

Christophe Galtier seems to have unlocked this PSG side after another goal-fest in the French Ligue 1.

Galtier came back to haunt his former team as PSG put six goals past the helpless Lille side on the road with its superstars Neymar, Mbappe and Messi on target in a record-breaking encounter.

Mbappe got things off to a brilliant start when the French star put the visitors ahead after just eight seconds.

The goal equalled the Ligue 1 record for the fastest ever goal scored by Michel Rio for Caen against Cannes in 1992.

The goal is also the 200th goal at club level for Mbappe with 27 coming for Monaco and 173 for PSG.

PSG also became the second team in Ligue 1 history to score four or more goals in each of their last four Ligue 1 games.