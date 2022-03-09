'PSG out Man City next' - Reactions as Guardiola's side frustrated by Sporting

Manchester City recorded a 5-0 victory in the first leg played in Portugal a few weeks ago.

The result away means that Manchester City could afford to ease into a second-leg fixture with no danger of elimination.

The game provided few moments of quality although Gabriel Jesus had a goal ruled out at the start of the second half.

The other game of the night between French Ligue 1 giant Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid dominated the trends on Twitter.

After losing the first leg 1-0 in Paris, Real Madrid produced a 3-1 second-leg comeback for the ages to knock out PSG.

The result by PSG influenced the reactions of Manchester City's qualification to the quarterfinals.

PSG and Manchester City have a few things in common. The two teams have achieved significant success since the takeover by Arab oil-rich owners.

The sizeable investments into the respective clubs mean that they have been able to get some of the best players in world football.

PSG boasts a formidable attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jnr. Manchester have stars Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

However, since the investments in recruiting the biggest names in football both Manchester City and PSG have been unable to lift the Champions League.

Manchester City lost to Chelsea last year while PSG lost to Bayern Munich in 2020.

The defeat by PSG has now made fans turn their attention to Manchester City's expected failure to lift the title.

See reactions below.

