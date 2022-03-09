WHAT'S BUZZIN

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Karim Benzema stole the show for Real Madrid after a dramatic hat-trick from the Frenchman secured an incredible comeback that ultimately knocked Paris St Germain from the Champions League on Wednesday night

Reactions as Karim Benzema's hat-trick knocks out PSG from Champions League on Wednesday night
Reactions as Karim Benzema's hat-trick knocks out PSG from Champions League on Wednesday night

Real Madrid pulled off an incredible comeback to secure a 3-1 victory against Paris St Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, March 9 in the second-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Recommended articles

The Parisans took the lead courtesy of an insane goal from star striker Kylian Mbappe in the 39th minute.

Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night
Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night Imago

The 23-year-old French international latched on to a clever lofted pass from Neymar before running straight at Real Madrid's defense with ridiculous acceleration and then blasting a shot beat Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

However, Real Madrid came roaring back in the second half courtesy of an incredible hat-trick from striker Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick against PSG on Wednesday night in the Champions League
Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick against PSG on Wednesday night in the Champions League Imago

The Galacticos talisman was on fire as he scored the leveller in the 61st minute before stretching the lead further in the 76th and 78th minute respectively.

The result now meant that PSG have been eliminated the Spanish giants on a 3-2 aggregate having previously won 1-0 at the Parc de Princes.

Karim benzema
Karim benzema Imago

Following Real Madrid's successful comeback against the Parisans, fans have taken to social media to react in epic fashion.

Here are some of the best reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • With PSG knocked out, Manchester City now have so many foes

    'PSG out Man City next' - Reactions as Guardiola's side frustrated by Sporting

  • Reactions as Karim Benzema's hat-trick knocks out PSG from Champions League on Wednesday night

    'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

  • Justice Christopher made 11 appearance for the Super Eagles

    'We are devastated' - NFF react to the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher

Recommended articles

'PSG out Man City next' - Reactions as Guardiola's side frustrated by Sporting

'PSG out Man City next' - Reactions as Guardiola's side frustrated by Sporting

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Super Benzema sends Real Madrid through to UCL quarterfinal with stunning hattrick

Super Benzema sends Real Madrid through to UCL quarterfinal with stunning hattrick

Update: Shooting Stars striker Odeyemi out with toe injury after being beaten up by soldiers, player speaks

Update: Shooting Stars striker Odeyemi out with toe injury after being beaten up by soldiers, player speaks

Ghana-Nigeria link up: Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal star put rivalry aside for Kidi's Indigo O2 concert

Ghana-Nigeria link up: Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal star put rivalry aside for Kidi's Indigo O2 concert

'We are devastated' - NFF react to the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher

'We are devastated' - NFF react to the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher

Trending

'I'm 90% Nigerian' - American sports icon Shannon Sharpe tells UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman and Shannon Sharpe both talked about Nigeria
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Worse than Ole!' - Reactions as Iwobi avoids wrath of Everton fans, Lampard takes the heat following Spurs drubbing

Fans have hit out at Frank Lampard after his Everton side lost heavily to Tottenham on Monday night
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Give this man his Ballon d'Or' - Reactions to Robert Lewandowski's 'Absurd' 11 minute hat-trick against Salzburg

Reactions to Robert Lewandowski's first-half hat-trick against Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night
SUPER FALCONS

Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day

Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day
UCL

'Wickedness in high places' - Reactions as five-star Bayern Munich rip Karim Adeyemi's Salzburg to shreds in humiliating fashion

Social media reactions as Bayern Munich subject RB Salzburg to heavy defeat in the Champions League

'We are devastated' - NFF react to the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher

Justice Christopher made 11 appearance for the Super Eagles
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all smiles ahead of PSG's 'battle' against Real Madrid

Neymar, Messi and Mbappe are ready for PSG vs Real Madrid

IWD 2022: Celebrating five Women Legends of the African game

pjimage (12)