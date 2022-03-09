Real Madrid pulled off an incredible comeback to secure a 3-1 victory against Paris St Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, March 9 in the second-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.
'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG
Karim Benzema stole the show for Real Madrid after a dramatic hat-trick from the Frenchman secured an incredible comeback that ultimately knocked Paris St Germain from the Champions League on Wednesday night
The Parisans took the lead courtesy of an insane goal from star striker Kylian Mbappe in the 39th minute.
The 23-year-old French international latched on to a clever lofted pass from Neymar before running straight at Real Madrid's defense with ridiculous acceleration and then blasting a shot beat Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
However, Real Madrid came roaring back in the second half courtesy of an incredible hat-trick from striker Karim Benzema.
The Galacticos talisman was on fire as he scored the leveller in the 61st minute before stretching the lead further in the 76th and 78th minute respectively.
The result now meant that PSG have been eliminated the Spanish giants on a 3-2 aggregate having previously won 1-0 at the Parc de Princes.
Following Real Madrid's successful comeback against the Parisans, fans have taken to social media to react in epic fashion.
Here are some of the best reactions below:
More from category
-
'PSG out Man City next' - Reactions as Guardiola's side frustrated by Sporting
-
'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG
-
'We are devastated' - NFF react to the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher