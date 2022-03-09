'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

The Parisans took the lead courtesy of an insane goal from star striker Kylian Mbappe in the 39th minute.

The 23-year-old French international latched on to a clever lofted pass from Neymar before running straight at Real Madrid's defense with ridiculous acceleration and then blasting a shot beat Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

However, Real Madrid came roaring back in the second half courtesy of an incredible hat-trick from striker Karim Benzema.

The Galacticos talisman was on fire as he scored the leveller in the 61st minute before stretching the lead further in the 76th and 78th minute respectively.

The result now meant that PSG have been eliminated the Spanish giants on a 3-2 aggregate having previously won 1-0 at the Parc de Princes.

Following Real Madrid's successful comeback against the Parisans, fans have taken to social media to react in epic fashion.