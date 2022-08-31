WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe lead PSG to victory over Toulouse

David Ben
The Parisians bounced back from last weekend's setback with a win over Toulouse on Wednesday night.

Paris St Germain recorded a comfortable 3-0 win away at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night, August 31, 2022.

The Parisians were hoping to bounce back from their draw with Monaco last weekend and did just that on the night.

Christophe Galtier's men started a bit slow but eventually assumed dominance in the first period.

The visitors eventually broke the deadlock after Lionel Messi found the red-hot Neymar in the 37th minute, with the Brazilian attacker picking up from where he left off over the weekend and continuing his superb start to the season with another goal.

Neymar's goal was initially called into question, but VAR had the final say and rightfully awarded the Parisians the lead.

The hosts were left trailing at the break by a slender lead as they hoped to respond in the second period.

However, the defending champions instead doubled their advantage with Messi's brilliance once again finding this time Kylian Mbappe in 50th minute, with the Frenchman finding the back of the net.

The Parisians could've easily increased the deficit but were limited due to the brilliance of Toulouse goalkeeper Maxime Dupe.

However, the visitors still had time for one final act as Juan Bernat added a third for the Parisians in stoppage time to condemn the hosts to a 3-0 defeat.

Here's how fans have reacted as PSG got back to winning ways on Wednesday night:

