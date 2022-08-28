WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans call out Messi and Mbappe after PSG's winning run is ended by 'stubborn' Monaco

David Ben
Neymar grabbed his 8th goal of the season as the Parisians were forced to share the spoils with AS Monaco on Sunday night. Here's how the fans have reacted.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi all saw their efforts hit the woodwork as the defending champions' winning run was ended in the fourth round of Ligue 1 fixtures on Sunday night, August 28, 2022.

Paris St Germain recorded a 1-1 draw with AS Monaco, having gone behind in the first-half.

The Parisians were dominant in the opening half but failed to score and having to ask themselves some serious questions at the Parc de Princes.

Kevin Volland scored for AS Monaco against PSG and then was forced off due to an injury in the first half
Kevin Volland scored for AS Monaco against PSG and then was forced off due to an injury in the first half Twitter

Kevin Volland gave AS Monaco the lead in the 20th minute after the hosts were caught on the counter with the 30-year-old striker blasting the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Christophe Galtier's men just couldn't find an answer in the first 45 and had to wait until the restart as PSG went into the break trailing by a slender lead.

Neymar spared PSG's blushes against AS Monaco on Sunday night
Neymar spared PSG's blushes against AS Monaco on Sunday night Twitter

However, the hosts roared back into the game after their red-hot Brazilian Neymar was fouled in the box in the 67th minute.

A VAR check three minutes later ensured the penalty was awarded and the Parisian's number 10 stepped up and made no mistake to level the scores at 1-1, scoring his 5th goal in four appearances for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

Following the disappointing result for the champions, fans have taken to social media to highlight the misfortunes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe who both hit the woodwork in the match.

Here are the best of reactions below:

