AS Roma recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against fifth-placed Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday, March 5 without coach Jose Mourinho who was still serving his 2-match ban suspension having gotten sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona in February.
'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta
Mixed reactions have followed a Mourinho-less AS Roma win against Atalanta on Saturday
Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored the opener in the 32nd minute of the first half as the home side went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.
The second-half was pretty much the same as Roma and Atalanta engaged in a physical battle that saw the referee show an incredible six yellow cards in the second 45 alone including two red cards to Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Atalanta's Martin De Roon (both of whom were already on a yellow) in the 94th and 96th minute respectively.
Ultimately, the second-half ended goalless as Tammy Abraham's first half goal was enough to give the Roman's a much needed win as they challenge for Champions league spots in Serie A.
Following the outcome of the game between Roma and Atalanta, mixed reactions have emerged from fans on Twitter concerning Jose Mourinho and his team.
Here are some top reactions from the match below:
More from category
-
'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta
-
'Spoilt 13 of my games' and other reactions as Bayern Munich are held by 'stubborn' Bayer Leverkusen
-
'Coutinho is back to his best' - Reactions as Barcelona FLOP shines for Aston Villa against Southampton