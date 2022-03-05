WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Mixed reactions have followed a Mourinho-less AS Roma win against Atalanta on Saturday

Reactions as AS Roma won 1-0 against Atalanta on Saturday
Reactions as AS Roma won 1-0 against Atalanta on Saturday

AS Roma recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against fifth-placed Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday, March 5 without coach Jose Mourinho who was still serving his 2-match ban suspension having gotten sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona in February.

Recommended articles

Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored the opener in the 32nd minute of the first half as the home side went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

AS Roma won Atalanta on Saturday in Serie A
AS Roma won Atalanta on Saturday in Serie A Imago

The second-half was pretty much the same as Roma and Atalanta engaged in a physical battle that saw the referee show an incredible six yellow cards in the second 45 alone including two red cards to Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Atalanta's Martin De Roon (both of whom were already on a yellow) in the 94th and 96th minute respectively.

Tammy Abraham has now scored 13 goals in the Serie A this season.
Tammy Abraham has now scored 13 goals in the Serie A this season. Pulse Nigeria

Ultimately, the second-half ended goalless as Tammy Abraham's first half goal was enough to give the Roman's a much needed win as they challenge for Champions league spots in Serie A.

Following the outcome of the game between Roma and Atalanta, mixed reactions have emerged from fans on Twitter concerning Jose Mourinho and his team.

Here are some top reactions from the match below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Reactions as AS Roma won 1-0 against Atalanta on Saturday

    'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

  • Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in the Bundesliga

    'Spoilt 13 of my games' and other reactions as Bayern Munich are held by 'stubborn' Bayer Leverkusen

  • Coutinho reminded Barcelona fans of his greatness with performance for Aston Villa against Southampton

    'Coutinho is back to his best' - Reactions as Barcelona FLOP shines for Aston Villa against Southampton

Recommended articles

Onazi call-up dominates Eguavoen's controversial Super Eagles' list for Ghana World Cup Qualifiers

Onazi call-up dominates Eguavoen's controversial Super Eagles' list for Ghana World Cup Qualifiers

Klopp credits Sadio Mane's 'super game' for helping Liverpool get close to Manchester City in title race

Klopp credits Sadio Mane's 'super game' for helping Liverpool get close to Manchester City in title race

Messi, Neymar and PSG fail to shine in Mbappe's absence after late defeat to Delort-inspired Nice

Messi, Neymar and PSG fail to shine in Mbappe's absence after late defeat to Delort-inspired Nice

'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Taiwo Awoniyi error condemns Union Berlin to defeat

Taiwo Awoniyi error condemns Union Berlin to defeat

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Onazi still dey play ball?' - Nigerians unhappy as Eguavoen recalls midfielder to Super Eagles fold for World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Onazi is back with the Super Eagles team

'Get Iwobi on' - Everton fans miss the impact of Super Eagles midfielder against Boreham Wood

Iwobi did not get on the pitch against Boreham Wood
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Coutinho is back to his best' - Reactions as Barcelona FLOP shines for Aston Villa against Southampton

Coutinho reminded Barcelona fans of his greatness with performance for Aston Villa against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Spoilt 13 of my games' and other reactions as Bayern Munich are held by 'stubborn' Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in the Bundesliga
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Who is provoking my baby' - Nigerian ladies react as Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is hit with a bottle

Maduka Okoye was an angel for Sparta against Vitesse
VIDEO

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday

Olusegun Obasanjo is still fit at 85 years old
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Chelsea fans Chant Roman Abramovich's name during tribute Ukraine before Burnley kick off

Chelsea fans chanted Roman Abramovich's name during the pre-match tribute to Ukraine in their match against Burnley on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Project Mourinho' and other Mixed reactions as Tammy Abraham secures crucial win for Roma against Atalanta

Reactions as AS Roma won 1-0 against Atalanta on Saturday