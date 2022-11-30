The Crown Princess of Spain has a crush on Barcelona star Gavi

Gavi may be the next King of Spain as Princess Leonor has a crush on the Barcelona star.

The Crown Princess of Spain has a crush on Barcelona star Gavi
The Crown Princess of Spain has a crush on Barcelona star Gavi

Barcelona youngster Pablo Martín Gavira known as Gavi is in the limelight following his impressive performances for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 18-year-old won the Kopa Trophy at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony and then was crowned winner of the Golden Boy award.

Gavi found the back of the net in his first World Cup fixture for Spain against Costa Rica. He became the youngest player to score for his country at the World Cup.

Following his performance in the 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, Gavi was congratulated by the presiding King of Spain, Felipe the sixth, currently in Doha, Qatar to support the national team.

Princess Leonor has a crush on Gavi
Princess Leonor has a crush on Gavi Pulse Nigeria

The King congratulated Gavi and his teammates in the dressing room for their impressive performance making the country proud.

At the request of the King, Gavi signed a Spanish jersey which is smaller than the authentic material for the men's team.

Speculations have now dominated social media that Leonor the 17-year-old daughter of the King has a crush on Gavi.

Princess Leonor is 17 studying in Wales while Gavi is 18 playing for Spain and Barcelona
Princess Leonor is 17 studying in Wales while Gavi is 18 playing for Spain and Barcelona Pulse Nigeria

The Princess of Asturias attends the Atlantic School in Glamorgan, Wales where most royals attend.

Leonor who is next in line to the Spanish throne reportedly is a huge fan of Gavi and even though a year younger her school folder is covered with pictures of the 18-year-old.

This is not the first time Gavi would be involved with a love interest. At his contract renewal earlier in the year, a young lady gave him a note with her number.

Gavi returns to action when Spain faces off against Japan in their final Group E game at the World Cup scheduled for Thursday, December 1, 2022.

