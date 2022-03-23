Sunday Dare Nigeria's Minister of Youth & Sports has suggested that there could be a special guest in attendance when the Super Eagles face the Black Stars of Nigeria in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.
President Buhari to watch Super Eagles pick up World Cup ticket against Ghana at MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja
Buhari to make Nigerians happy by attending the Super Eagles game against Ghana in Abuja
Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Dare made it known that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari could be present at the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja to watch the Super Eagles pick up World Cup ticket.
Speaking to journalists Dare said, “I was in Lagos yesterday (Tuesday) and the president (Muhammadu Buhari) ask me why was I not in Ghana and I realised that the president also knows that there is a Ghana match.
“He has not given me 100 per cent assurance but he is likely going to show up here (second leg) on the 29th as a surprise.”
Dare then went on to reveal the preparations the Ministry has made ahead of the first leg scheduled for Friday, March 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti.
He said, “We know the antics of Ghana, I’ve gone to school because of the match in Ghana and when I say I’ve gone to school, I’ve researched Ghana, I’ve researched Kumasi, I’ve researched the games they’ve won, I’ve researched some of their players, every single scouting report has come to me.”
After the first leg in Ghana, the Super Eagles can seal qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
More from category
-
President Buhari to watch Super Eagles pick up World Cup ticket against Ghana at MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja
-
'It's just another game' - Ademola Lookman downplays rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana [Video]
-
Asisat Oshoala shows off style as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in El-Clasico