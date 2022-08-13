'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

The defending champions hosted returnees AFC Bournemouth and once more established their dominance as the team to beat in the title race this season.

City opened the scoring in the first half after striker Erling Haaland, found Ilkay Gundogan who slotted past Mark Travers to put Guardiola's side 1-0 up in the 19th minute.

The hosts soon doubled their advantage after a brilliant strike from the majestic Kevin de Bruyne 11 minutes later.

Imago

City continued to dominate and soon added a third as De Bruyne found Phil Foden who slotted home from close range in the 37th minute.

The visitors went into the break trailing by three goals as City had pretty much settled the tie in the first 45.

Second Half

The second half was more of the same as Guardiola's side continued to constantly attack their opposition.

Bournemouth struggled to string a decent number of passes together and soon fell behind once more, late in the second half.

Imago

City's number 7 Joao Cancelo, continued to cause problems on the left side of the visitor's defense and soon found joy after whipping in a low cross in the 79th minute which was deflected into the Bournemouth post by Jefferson Lerma to round up the rout.

At full time it finished at the Etihad in favour of the home side who have now won both their opening games of the season.

Following the win for Manchester City fans took to social media to react to Erling Haaland's performance after the Norwegian striker failed to find the back of the net.