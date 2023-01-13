PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool fans compare Darwin Nunez to Marcus Rashford after interesting revelation

The 23-year-old Uruguay striker joined the club in the summer of 2022 from Benfica for a club record £85 million.

The Uruguayan striker has had a mixed start to life in England since his arrival in England, but has been a regular presence in the Reds’ line-up so far.

In fact, only Mohamed Salah has found the net more times than the towering forward for Liverpool this season.

However, with Reds fans seemingly divided on their opinion about their summer recruit, the numbers may say otherwise as Nunez seems to have enjoyed a decent start to his career at Anfield at least on paper.

Liverpool fans compare Darwin Nunez and Marcus Rashford’s goal tally this season

Having scored ten goals and supplied three assists from just 15 starts for the Reds, a section of Reds fans on social media, believe their mega signing has been just as good as Manchester United’s in-form attacker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has risen to to become United’s most dangerous weapon in attack since the restart of the Premier League season last December taking his goal tally to 12 goals and 3 assists in 22 starts for the Red Devils this season.

But Reds fans believe Nunez has been just as good as the Englishman so far this season, even though his often erratic finishing and decision-making has been often criticized by home supporters as well as rival fans.

Darwin Nunez set to miss Brighton trip

As reported by Liverpool’s official website, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp seemingly confirmed during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning that the 23-year-old is out of contention for the Brighton clash this weekend.

“If he cannot train today then, yes, that would rule him out. We are waiting for the latest information; it is not a major one, but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that.” Klopp was quoted to have said.