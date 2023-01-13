ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool fans compare Darwin Nunez to Marcus Rashford after interesting revelation

A section of Liverpool fans on social media believe their mega summer signing has been as good as Manchester United's in-form forward.

Liverpool fans on social media have reacted to Darwin Nunez’s goalscoring numbers for the Merseyside Reds so far this season.

The 23-year-old Uruguay striker joined the club in the summer of 2022 from Benfica for a club record £85 million.

The Uruguayan striker has had a mixed start to life in England since his arrival in England, but has been a regular presence in the Reds&rsquo; line-up so far.

In fact, only Mohamed Salah has found the net more times than the towering forward for Liverpool this season.

Darwin Nunez scores for Liverpool against Wolves in the FA Cup
Darwin Nunez scores for Liverpool against Wolves in the FA Cup AFP

However, with Reds fans seemingly divided on their opinion about their summer recruit, the numbers may say otherwise as Nunez seems to have enjoyed a decent start to his career at Anfield at least on paper.

Darwin Nunez vs Marcus Rashford
Darwin Nunez vs Marcus Rashford AFP

Having scored ten goals and supplied three assists from just 15 starts for the Reds, a section&nbsp; of Reds fans on social media, believe their mega signing has been just as good as Manchester United&rsquo;s in-form attacker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has risen to to become United&rsquo;s most dangerous weapon in attack since the restart of the Premier League season last December taking his goal tally to 12 goals and 3 assists in 22 starts for the Red Devils this season.

But Reds fans believe Nunez has been just as good as the Englishman so far this season, even though his often erratic finishing and decision-making has been often criticized by home supporters as well as rival fans.

Here are some of the reactions on social media below.

Darwin Nunez looks set to miss Liverpool's trip to Brighton on Saturday
Darwin Nunez looks set to miss Liverpool's trip to Brighton on Saturday AFP

As reported by Liverpool’s official website, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp seemingly confirmed during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning that the 23-year-old is out of contention for the Brighton clash this weekend.

“If he cannot train today then, yes, that would rule him out. We are waiting for the latest information; it is not a major one, but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that.” Klopp was quoted to have said.

Regardless, with a number of Liverpool supporters drumming support for their summer signing, Nunez absence is still a real blow to the Merseyside Reds who look to continue their quest to secure qualification for the Champions League next season.

