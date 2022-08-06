'Was everywhere!' - Reactions as fans hail Iwobi despite Everton loss to Chelsea

The Blues were engaged in a fiercely contested match with Frank Lampard's constantly frustrating the Londoner's quest for an opening goal.

Everton were also without key striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and had to rely on the services of Anthony Gordon, new signing Dwight McNeil as well as Demarai Gray.

Chelsea finally found the breakthrough in the stoppage time of first-half courtesy of a penalty which was converted by Jorginho after Ben Chilwell had been fouled in the box.

Imago

Chelsea's new signings also made their debuts on the evening with Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella all appearing for Thomas Tuchel's side against Everton.

Jorginho's goal proved to be decider of the encounter as Chelsea ran a way with a hard-fought three points at Goodison on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi Social Media Reactions

Following the win, fans took to social media to commend the performance of Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi for Everton, despite the Toffees loss on the evening.

The 25-year-old Nigerian international, was once more used in a central midfield pairing of himself and Abdoulaye Doucoure and managed to hold his own.

Here are some of the reactions below: