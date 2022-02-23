Gombe United were held to a 1-1 draw by Plateau United in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture played on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
NPFL
Plateau United players and staff 'VIOLENTLY' beaten by Gombe United fans [Video]
Blood everywhere as Gombe United fans chose violence to deal with players and staff of Plateau United.
Recommended articles
The game had a decent crowd at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe. Fans of the home side were not satisfied with the result and took matters into their own hands.
According to several sources, fans of Gombe United attacked players and staff of Plateau United with violence.
The Visiting team's bus was attacked by irate fans of the home side which left their team doctor injured.
The Linesman was assaulted and stoned, and the away team's bus glass shattered.
Watch video below
More to follow
More from category
-
Plateau United players and staff 'VIOLENTLY' beaten by Gombe United fans [Video]
-
'Network no dey stadium ni?' - Reactions as Nigerians bemoan limited coverage of Super Falcons second leg victory against Cote d'Ivoire
-
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals 'SPECIAL FEELING' going back to his primary school [Photos]