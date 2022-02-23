Plateau United players and staff 'VIOLENTLY' beaten by Gombe United fans [Video]

The game had a decent crowd at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe. Fans of the home side were not satisfied with the result and took matters into their own hands.

According to several sources, fans of Gombe United attacked players and staff of Plateau United with violence.

The Visiting team's bus was attacked by irate fans of the home side which left their team doctor injured.

The Linesman was assaulted and stoned, and the away team's bus glass shattered.

Watch video below