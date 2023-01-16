ADVERTISEMENT

Pique responds to Shakira's song with Casio deal and Twingo car

Sports gist

Gerard Pique gets the last laugh, responds to Shakira's song dissing him in style

Pique responds to Shakira's song with Casio deal and Twingo car
Pique responds to Shakira's song with Casio deal and Twingo car

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has responded to the digs at him by Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira.

Pique and Shakira were in a relationship for over 11 years and are parents to two children Sasha and Milan.

Months after their separation, Pique was seen with a new lady as reports suggest moving on from Shakira.

Shakira teamed up with Argentine DJ and record producer Bizarrap to release a hit song that has gone viral.

The music session featuring Shakira and Bizarrap went viral due to the lyrics that suggest a subtle dig at her former partner Pique.

Gerard Pique and Shakira ended their 11-year relationship in 2022
Gerard Pique and Shakira ended their 11-year relationship in 2022 AFP

The lyrics from the Shakira song fans believe are targeted at Pique include, "'I'm too big for you, that's why you're with someone just like you,"

"This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow so it doesn't sting, I won't return to you anymore even if you cry or beg me.

"I understood that it's not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you.

"No hard feelings babe. I wish you good luck with my so-called replacement. I don't even know what happened, you're acting so weird I don't even recognise you.

Fans also suggested that Shakira now 45, targeted Pique's new partner 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

Lyrics that suggest a shot at Clara Chia include, "I'm worth two 22-year-olds,"

"You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

'Don't cry for me' - Shakira's new song about Pique
'Don’t cry for me' - Shakira's new song about Pique AFP

Days after the song by Shakira, Pique has now responded in style.

Pique explained that Casio are now sponsors for his new 'Kings League project.

The announcement of the sponsorship for the seven-a-side competition was revealed by Pique on a Twitch stream.

Pique and Shakira are now battling for custody of their children in court.
Pique and Shakira are now battling for custody of their children in court. AFP

He said, &quot;We reached an agreement with Casio in the King's League to sponsor us. Casio is a great watch, it lasts a lifetime.&rdquo;

Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero president of one of the teams in Pique's league explained on the stream the inclusion of Casio was because of the song by Shakira.

In a photio that has gone viral on social media, Pique arrived to work in a Twingo.

photo

This is another response from Pique to Shakira, as she said he swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo.

Following the end of their relationship, Pique and Shakira are now battling for custody of their children in court.

