Pique responds to Shakira's song with Casio deal and Twingo car

Pique and Shakira were in a relationship for over 11 years and are parents to two children Sasha and Milan.

Months after their separation, Pique was seen with a new lady as reports suggest moving on from Shakira.

Shakira teamed up with Argentine DJ and record producer Bizarrap to release a hit song that has gone viral.

The music session featuring Shakira and Bizarrap went viral due to the lyrics that suggest a subtle dig at her former partner Pique.

AFP

Lyrics from the Shakira song

The lyrics from the Shakira song fans believe are targeted at Pique include, "'I'm too big for you, that's why you're with someone just like you,"

"This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow so it doesn't sting, I won't return to you anymore even if you cry or beg me.

"I understood that it's not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you.

"No hard feelings babe. I wish you good luck with my so-called replacement. I don't even know what happened, you're acting so weird I don't even recognise you.

Fans also suggested that Shakira now 45, targeted Pique's new partner 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

Lyrics that suggest a shot at Clara Chia include, "I'm worth two 22-year-olds,"

"You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

AFP

Pique responds to Shakira

Days after the song by Shakira, Pique has now responded in style.

Pique explained that Casio are now sponsors for his new 'Kings League project.

The announcement of the sponsorship for the seven-a-side competition was revealed by Pique on a Twitch stream.

AFP

He said, "We reached an agreement with Casio in the King's League to sponsor us. Casio is a great watch, it lasts a lifetime.”

Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero president of one of the teams in Pique's league explained on the stream the inclusion of Casio was because of the song by Shakira.

In a photio that has gone viral on social media, Pique arrived to work in a Twingo.

photo

This is another response from Pique to Shakira, as she said he swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo.