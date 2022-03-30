2022 WCQ

'Nobody wants to lose' - Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The NFF stated that Buharis administration provided the necessary support for the Super Eagles.

Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure
Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure

The Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued an apology to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg playoff encounter on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The draw meant that the Super Eagles failed to qualify based on the away goal rule.

Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup
Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup Pulse Nigeria

Ahead of the game against Ghana, President Buhari's administration provided incentives for the MKO Abiola Stadium to have 60,000 Nigerians in attendance.

Civil servants were also ordered to leave offices by 1 pm on the day to support the Super Eagles.

Despite all the government did, the Super Eagles could not get the job done on the pitch.

The apology was issued through a statement by NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

President Buhari may attend the Super Eagles of Nigeria game against Ghana
President Buhari may attend the Super Eagles of Nigeria game against Ghana Pulse Nigeria

The statement said, “There was nothing the team needed that was lacking. The Government provided necessary support; the NFF put all logistics in place with the active support of the Sports Ministry and; Nigerians turned out en masse to support the team. The truth is that we left nothing to chance. It is sad that things turned out the way they did.

“Sport is about winning and losing. Nobody wants to lose but sometimes it happens that way. We are quite sad that despite playing a draw in Kumasi, the Super Eagles could not win here in Abuja. We apologise unreservedly to the Government and people of Nigeria for this non-qualification.”

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure

    'Nobody wants to lose' - Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure

  • RMD has given his thoughts on the Super Eagles and violence at the Abuja Stadium

    'Nowhere is safe anymore' - Nigerian actor RMD reacts to fan violence after Super Eagles lost at MKO Abiola Stadium

  • Okocha shined for the World Classic team against Abraham Accords in Dubai

    Super Eagles legend Okocha shines as World Classic team beats Abraham Accords 13-3 at Dubai Games [Photos]

Recommended articles

'Nobody wants to lose' - Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure

'Nobody wants to lose' - Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure

NPFL team of the first stanza

NPFL team of the first stanza

What next for the Super Eagles following World Cup qualification failure?

What next for the Super Eagles following World Cup qualification failure?

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

'Nowhere is safe anymore' - Nigerian actor RMD reacts to fan violence after Super Eagles lost at MKO Abiola Stadium

'Nowhere is safe anymore' - Nigerian actor RMD reacts to fan violence after Super Eagles lost at MKO Abiola Stadium

Augustine Eguavoen report card – critically examining the Nigeria coach's performance so far

Augustine Eguavoen report card – critically examining the Nigeria coach's performance so far

Trending

2022 WCQ

'Thank you Obi cubana for the transfer to the referee' - Reactions as Ekong scores penalty for Nigeria against Ghana

Obi Cubana was present for the Super Eagles of Nigeria game against the Black Stars of Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles legend Okocha hangs out with Kaka and Pires ahead of Abraham Accords Games [Photos]

Jay-Jay Okocha will feature along with Kaka and Pires at the Accord Games
2022 WCQ

'World Cup is for countries that are working' - Nigerians regret sacking of Rohr as Ghana knockout Super Eagles with 1-1 draw in Abuja

Nigerians remember Gernot Rohr as Ghana knock out Super Eagles of Nigeria
2022 WCQ

'God abeg come and help us' - Kelechi Iheanacho goes spiritual ahead of the Super Eagles battle against Ghana

Iheanacho calls on God to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeat Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Next time close your fists' - Anthony Joshua 'proud' of Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars

Anthony Joshua has reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock
2022 WCQ

CAF Doping Officer in charge of the Nigeria v Ghana match reported dead in Abuja

CAF official dead in Abuja after Super Eagles game against Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Nowhere is safe anymore' - Nigerian actor RMD reacts to fan violence after Super Eagles lost at MKO Abiola Stadium

RMD has given his thoughts on the Super Eagles and violence at the Abuja Stadium
2022 WCQ

Buhari orders civil servants to close by 1pm for Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Ghana clash

President Buhari may attend the Super Eagles of Nigeria game against Ghana