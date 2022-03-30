'Nobody wants to lose' - Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg playoff encounter on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The draw meant that the Super Eagles failed to qualify based on the away goal rule.

Ahead of the game against Ghana, President Buhari's administration provided incentives for the MKO Abiola Stadium to have 60,000 Nigerians in attendance.

Civil servants were also ordered to leave offices by 1 pm on the day to support the Super Eagles.

Despite all the government did, the Super Eagles could not get the job done on the pitch.

The apology was issued through a statement by NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

The statement said, “There was nothing the team needed that was lacking. The Government provided necessary support; the NFF put all logistics in place with the active support of the Sports Ministry and; Nigerians turned out en masse to support the team. The truth is that we left nothing to chance. It is sad that things turned out the way they did.