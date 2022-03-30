The Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has issued an apology to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
'Nobody wants to lose' - Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure
The NFF stated that Buharis administration provided the necessary support for the Super Eagles.
The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg playoff encounter on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
The draw meant that the Super Eagles failed to qualify based on the away goal rule.
Ahead of the game against Ghana, President Buhari's administration provided incentives for the MKO Abiola Stadium to have 60,000 Nigerians in attendance.
Civil servants were also ordered to leave offices by 1 pm on the day to support the Super Eagles.
Despite all the government did, the Super Eagles could not get the job done on the pitch.
The apology was issued through a statement by NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.
The statement said, “There was nothing the team needed that was lacking. The Government provided necessary support; the NFF put all logistics in place with the active support of the Sports Ministry and; Nigerians turned out en masse to support the team. The truth is that we left nothing to chance. It is sad that things turned out the way they did.
“Sport is about winning and losing. Nobody wants to lose but sometimes it happens that way. We are quite sad that despite playing a draw in Kumasi, the Super Eagles could not win here in Abuja. We apologise unreservedly to the Government and people of Nigeria for this non-qualification.”
More from category
-
'Nobody wants to lose' - Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure
-
'Nowhere is safe anymore' - Nigerian actor RMD reacts to fan violence after Super Eagles lost at MKO Abiola Stadium
-
Super Eagles legend Okocha shines as World Classic team beats Abraham Accords 13-3 at Dubai Games [Photos]