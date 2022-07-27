Pinnick teases Nigeria and Benin Republic collaboration for AFCON 2025

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Forget Boko Haram' - Nigeria and Benin Republic to host 2025 AFCON according to Pinnick.

Pinnick teases Nigeria and Benin Republic collaboration for AFCON 2025
Pinnick teases Nigeria and Benin Republic collaboration for AFCON 2025

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the country may host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recommended articles

Pinnick in a report by Complete Sports, revealed that the NFF is already making arrangements to host the 2025 AFCON after Ivory Coast host the 2023 edition.

The NFF President revealed that Guinea is no longer certain to host the 2025 AFCON.

According to Pinnick, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) is set to withdraw the hosting rights from Guinea and open it up to other countries.

If I talk, I will get in trouble - Waldrum copies Mourinho after Morocco knocks Nigeria out with 'curious' referee decisions

'Thank God for Plumptre' -Reactions as Nigerians gush over Super Falcons star despite WAFCON exit

Nigeria was eliminated from 4 CAF awards categories, and Oshoala makes the final shortlist

Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 10-0 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe (Andrew Randa)
Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 10-0 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe (Andrew Randa) Pulse Nigeria

Pinnick revealed that he has already had conversations about hosting the AFCON with Sunday Dare, the Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Pinnick stated that Nigeria has not hosted an international football tournament since the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup and is high time the country does again.

He said, “We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic.

Pinnick boasts about U-17 and U-20 success
Pinnick boasts about U-17 and U-20 success Pulse Nigeria

“The Minister of Sports has given his endorsement on the bidding.

“It is high time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to hosting such competitions.

“There are many countries bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from CAF.

Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the country may host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON.
Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the country may host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON. Pulse Nigeria

”We are working with the ministry of sports to ensure that Nigeria gets the hosting right.”

There have been several concerns about Nigeria's eligibility to host international tournaments safely especially with the security issues.

Nigeria collaborated with Ghana to host the 2000 edition of the AFCON.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Pinnick teases Nigeria and Benin Republic collaboration for AFCON 2025

    Pinnick teases Nigeria and Benin Republic collaboration for AFCON 2025

  • Dembele and Kean at the double as Barcelona and Juventus battle to 2-2 draw in pre-season

    Dembele and Kean at the double as Barcelona and Juventus battle to 2-2 draw in pre-season

  • Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos clash in PSG training

    Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos clash in PSG training [Video]

Recommended articles

Pinnick teases Nigeria and Benin Republic collaboration for AFCON 2025

Pinnick teases Nigeria and Benin Republic collaboration for AFCON 2025

Waldrum's position is similar to Rohr's situation but what will the NFF do with the Super Falcons' coach?

Waldrum's position is similar to Rohr's situation but what will the NFF do with the Super Falcons' coach?

Dembele and Kean at the double as Barcelona and Juventus battle to 2-2 draw in pre-season

Dembele and Kean at the double as Barcelona and Juventus battle to 2-2 draw in pre-season

Atletico Madrid deny Ronaldo interests, say transfer talks are 'invented'

Atletico Madrid deny Ronaldo interests, say transfer talks are 'invented'

A record-breaking crowd watches England reach first final in 13 years

A record-breaking crowd watches England reach first final in 13 years

Juventus send former Arsenal star Ramsey back into transfer market

Juventus send former Arsenal star Ramsey back into transfer market

Trending

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards
WAFCON 2022

'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends [Video]

Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends
WAFCON 2022

'When are we sacking Waldrum' - Nigerians want immediate removal of coach after Super Falcons lose bronze medal to Zambia

Super Falcons lose 0-1 to Zambia, Reactions as Nigerians want Waldrum sacked blame Gift Monday

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli