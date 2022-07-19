'In everything we give thanks' - Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

The Super Falcons suffered a 5-4 loss on penalties to Morocco in a semifinal Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinal clash.

When Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade was sent off in the 70th minute, the Super Falcons had to play the rest of the game including extra time with nine players.

The Super Falcons gained the support of fans around the country despite the loss.

ALSO READ

Pulse Nigeria

Pinnick on Super Falcons loss to Morocco

In a post on his official Instagram account, Pinnick gave his thoughts on the game.

Pinnick praised the Super Falcons for their effort and made assurances ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand.

He said, "Our Falcons did the unimaginable, unbelievable 👏 displaying the true Naija spirit of doggedness, resilience, bravery and maturity.

Pulse Nigeria

"9 women against 11 for upwards of 70 minutes. The Falcons were more than gallant losers.

"So so proud of them. It shows clearly that by His Grace we will make a very prominent and eminent presence in the Women’s World Cup scheduled for Australia/ New Zealand next year.

Pulse Nigeria

"In everything We Give Thanks to God Almighty."