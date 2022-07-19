WAFCON 2022

'In everything we give thanks' - Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

Tosin Abayomi
Pinnick promises Nigerians Super Falcons will make the country proud at the World Cup.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has given his thoughts on the Super Falcons' defeat to the Atlas Lioness of Morocco.

The Super Falcons suffered a 5-4 loss on penalties to Morocco in a semifinal Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinal clash.

When Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade was sent off in the 70th minute, the Super Falcons had to play the rest of the game including extra time with nine players.

The Super Falcons gained the support of fans around the country despite the loss.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Pinnick gave his thoughts on the game.

Pinnick praised the Super Falcons for their effort and made assurances ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand.

He said, "Our Falcons did the unimaginable, unbelievable 👏 displaying the true Naija spirit of doggedness, resilience, bravery and maturity.

"9 women against 11 for upwards of 70 minutes. The Falcons were more than gallant losers.

"So so proud of them. It shows clearly that by His Grace we will make a very prominent and eminent presence in the Women’s World Cup scheduled for Australia/ New Zealand next year.

"In everything We Give Thanks to God Almighty."

The Super Falcons continue their campaign against Zambia in the third-place playoff scheduled to take place on Friday, July 23, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi

  Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

    'In everything we give thanks' - Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

'In everything we give thanks' - Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

