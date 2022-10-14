PHOTOS: A tight day in Benin as Valliants & Delta Force share spoils in Handball

Pulse Nigeria

The two teams, who are gunning for promotion into the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, played out an intense 29-29 draw in the women's category to the delight of the fans.

In the game between the two exciting women's teams, Joan Okolo of Delta Force stood out as the most valuable player on the court.

Pulse Nigeria

Elsewhere in the Women's Category, David Amosan's performance was the motivation for Confluence Kings to get their first victory as they edged out Idah Pillars 28-26.

In the Men Category, it was also a keenly contested affair as Bendel Dynamos came out top in the Midwest derby after digging deep to defeat neighbour Delta Force 26-25.

Pulse Nigeria

It was a much-needed win for Dynamos who moved closer to promotion into the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League with the win.

Uyigue Enomwen of Dynamos was the star player again as he scored vital goals to advance his team's quest for the top league.

Results

Men Category

Bendel Dynamos 26

Delta Force 25

Confluence Kings 28

Idah Pillars. 26

Women Category

Delta Force. 29

Abia Valliants 29

Fixtures

Men Category

Confluence Kings - Delta Force Correctional Boys - Idah Pillars

Women Category

Bayelsa Queens - Abia Valliants

More pictures from the league

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria