PHOTOS: A tight day in Benin as Valliants & Delta Force share spoils in Handball

Izuchukwu Akawor
There was little to separate most of the teams on an enthralling day at the ongoing National Division One Handball League in Benin.

The National Division One Handball League is a qualifying competition for the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League.
Abia Valliants and Delta Force lit up the indoor sports hall of the Samuel Ogbemudiah Stadium in Benin City with exhilarating handball on day 4 of the National Division One Handball League.

Abia Valliants score a penalty against Delta Force.
The two teams, who are gunning for promotion into the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, played out an intense 29-29 draw in the women's category to the delight of the fans.

In the game between the two exciting women's teams, Joan Okolo of Delta Force stood out as the most valuable player on the court.

Joan Okolo was the standout performer against Abia Valliants.
Elsewhere in the Women's Category, David Amosan's performance was the motivation for Confluence Kings to get their first victory as they edged out Idah Pillars 28-26.

In the Men Category, it was also a keenly contested affair as Bendel Dynamos came out top in the Midwest derby after digging deep to defeat neighbour Delta Force 26-25.

Dynamos with a crucial win against Delta Force
It was a much-needed win for Dynamos who moved closer to promotion into the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League with the win.

Uyigue Enomwen of Dynamos was the star player again as he scored vital goals to advance his team's quest for the top league.

  • Men Category

Bendel Dynamos 26

Delta Force 25

Confluence Kings 28

Idah Pillars. 26

  • Women Category

Delta Force. 29

Abia Valliants 29

  • Men Category

Confluence Kings - Delta Force Correctional Boys - Idah Pillars

  • Women Category

Bayelsa Queens - Abia Valliants

Abia Valliants score a penalty against Delta Force.
Dynamos with a crucial win against Delta Force
Joan Okolo was the standout performer against Abia Valliants.
It was a busy day at the National Division One Handball League.
