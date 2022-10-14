PHOTOS: A tight day in Benin as Valliants & Delta Force share spoils in Handball

Abia Valliants and Delta Force lit up the indoor sports hall of the Samuel Ogbemudiah Stadium in Benin City with exhilarating handball on day 4 of the National Division One Handball League.
There was little to separate most of the teams on an enthralling day at the ongoing National Division One Handball League in Benin.
The two teams, who are gunning for promotion into the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, played out an intense 29-29 draw in the women's category to the delight of the fans.
In the game between the two exciting women's teams, Joan Okolo of Delta Force stood out as the most valuable player on the court.
Elsewhere in the Women's Category, David Amosan's performance was the motivation for Confluence Kings to get their first victory as they edged out Idah Pillars 28-26.
In the Men Category, it was also a keenly contested affair as Bendel Dynamos came out top in the Midwest derby after digging deep to defeat neighbour Delta Force 26-25.
It was a much-needed win for Dynamos who moved closer to promotion into the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League with the win.
Uyigue Enomwen of Dynamos was the star player again as he scored vital goals to advance his team's quest for the top league.
Results
- Men Category
Bendel Dynamos 26
Delta Force 25
Confluence Kings 28
Idah Pillars. 26
- Women Category
Delta Force. 29
Abia Valliants 29
Fixtures
- Men Category
Confluence Kings - Delta Force Correctional Boys - Idah Pillars
- Women Category
Bayelsa Queens - Abia Valliants