Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News
Peter Olayinka is a 26-year-old Nigerian international footballer who currently plays for the Czech Republic side Slavia Prague. The Ibadan-born star plays as a striker in the Czech First League and wears the No. 9 jersey.
Olayinka has had a storied career, with experience playing in Albania, Cyprus, Belgium, and the Czech Republic after attending football academies in Ibadan and Lagos, Nigeria.
The Slavia Prague striker is also a Nigerian international but has not enjoyed regular call-ups to the Super Eagles squad due to the stiff competition for spaces in the striking position in the Nigerian national team.
Full name: Peter Oladeji Olayinka
Birth date: November 18, 1995
Nationality: Nigerian
Place of birth: Ibadan Nigeria
Age: 26 years old (as of June 2022)
Current club: Slavia Prague
Height: 6ft 2in
Marital status: Married
Salary: £7,800 weekly
Net worth: £4.1m
Instagram: @olayinka_peter
Twitter: @peter_olayinka1
How old is Peter Olayinka?
Peter Olayinka is 26 years old as of June 2022.
Peter Olayinka Career
Peter Olayinka attended football academies in Ibadan (Baba Boss) and Lagos (Lion FC), where he got his footballing education at a young age.
As a 17-year-old in 2012, the lanky forward secured a move overseas to play for the U19 side of Albanian side Bylis. A protracted and complicated relationship with Bylis saw Olayinka miss a move to FC Porto and also play in Cyprus for a year.
In 2014, Olayinka finally joined Skenderbeu FC where he had a fruitful two-year spell before moving to Belgian Super Lig side Gent.
At Gent, he was not so successful and had to take in two loan spells at Dukla Prague and Zulte Waregem respectively before leaving permanently in 2018 for Slavia Prague.
Since joining Slavia Prague in the summer of 2018, Olayinka has hit the limelight playing in both the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League and recently the Europa Conference League for the Czech side.
Peter Olayinka Salary and Contract
Information about the salary of Peter Olayinka is quite scarce but the Nigerian international was signed to a £7800-a-week salary in 2018 when he joined Slavia Prague.
Olayinka signed a three-year contract extension with Slavia Prague in 2020 but it is not clear if he got a salary increase. Thus, Peter Olayinka's contract at Slavia Prague expires in June 2023.
What is Peter Olayinka's Net Worth?
Peter Olayinka's net worth is estimated to be about £4.1m. In addition to his weekly wages at Slavia Prague, the Super Eagles striker is also a Nike ambassador.
He is managed by the France-based DW Sports Management. The sports agency also manages Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny and a host of Super Eagles stars including Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Anthony Nwakaeme, and Oghenekaro Etebo.
Peter Olayinka Wife/Children
Peter Olayinka is married to former beauty queen, actress, and model Yetunde Barnabas. The pair got married in a lavish wedding in Lagos, Nigeria in June 2021.
Peter Olayinka's wife Yetunde Barnabas was the winner of the 2017 The Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja beauty pageant as well as the 2019 Miss Tourism Nigeria. She is also popular for her role as Miss Pepeiye in the famous Nigerian sitcom - Papa Ajasco and Company.
The Super Eagles star posts his wife regularly on his Instagram page as he often shows his love for her with sweet and romantic words.
The couple seems to be expecting their first child after an Instagram post in June 2022 showed Yetunde Barnabas with an obvious baby bump.
Peter Olayinka House & Cars
Peter Olayinka is not shy to flaunt his wealth as he is easily a millionaire. While the Super Eagles star does not post much about his house or where he lives, he often shows off his automobiles.
Peter Olayinka's car entourage includes a Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, a Range Rover, a Bentley, and an Infinity.
Peter Olayinka Social Media
Peter Olayinka is very active on social media with Instagram and Twitter accounts that he posts on regularly.
The Super Eagles star mostly posts about his career, wife, cars, and vacations, and he seems to be a religious person too with a lot of posts referencing his belief in God.
Peter Olayinka's Twitter handle is @peter_olayinka1
Peter Olayinka's Instagram handle is @peter_olayinka
Peter Olayinka Super Eagles Career
Peter Olayinka was rumoured to be in line for a call-up to the Albanian national team during the earlier years of his career. However, in October 2019 the 26-year-old striker made his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly against Brazil.
The Slavia Prague striker most recently made the final squad to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon where he featured in two matches. He is yet to score a goal for the Super Eagles.
Peter Olayinka Latest News
Peter Olayinka seems fairly settled at Slavia Prague and as such he is not in the transfer news headlines often. Despite his present contract expiring in less than 12 months, the Nigerian striker seems to have done enough to earn another extension at the Czech side.
Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display
