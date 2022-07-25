Peter Olayinka Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Peter Olayinka is a 26-year-old Nigerian international footballer who currently plays for the Czech Republic side Slavia Prague. The Ibadan-born star plays as a striker in the Czech First League and wears the No. 9 jersey.

Olayinka has had a storied career, with experience playing in Albania, Cyprus, Belgium, and the Czech Republic after attending football academies in Ibadan and Lagos, Nigeria.

The Slavia Prague striker is also a Nigerian international but has not enjoyed regular call-ups to the Super Eagles squad due to the stiff competition for spaces in the striking position in the Nigerian national team.

Peter Olayinka Profile

Full name: Peter Oladeji Olayinka

Birth date: November 18, 1995

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Ibadan Nigeria

Age: 26 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Slavia Prague

Height: 6ft 2in

Marital status: Married

Salary: £7,800 weekly

Net worth: £4.1m

Instagram: @olayinka_peter

Twitter: @peter_olayinka1

How old is Peter Olayinka?

Peter Olayinka is 26 years old as of June 2022.

Peter Olayinka Career

Peter Olayinka attended football academies in Ibadan (Baba Boss) and Lagos (Lion FC), where he got his footballing education at a young age.

As a 17-year-old in 2012, the lanky forward secured a move overseas to play for the U19 side of Albanian side Bylis. A protracted and complicated relationship with Bylis saw Olayinka miss a move to FC Porto and also play in Cyprus for a year.

Getty Images

In 2014, Olayinka finally joined Skenderbeu FC where he had a fruitful two-year spell before moving to Belgian Super Lig side Gent.

At Gent, he was not so successful and had to take in two loan spells at Dukla Prague and Zulte Waregem respectively before leaving permanently in 2018 for Slavia Prague.

Since joining Slavia Prague in the summer of 2018, Olayinka has hit the limelight playing in both the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League and recently the Europa Conference League for the Czech side.

Peter Olayinka Salary and Contract

Information about the salary of Peter Olayinka is quite scarce but the Nigerian international was signed to a £7800-a-week salary in 2018 when he joined Slavia Prague.

Pulse Nigeria

Olayinka signed a three-year contract extension with Slavia Prague in 2020 but it is not clear if he got a salary increase. Thus, Peter Olayinka's contract at Slavia Prague expires in June 2023.

What is Peter Olayinka's Net Worth?

Peter Olayinka's net worth is estimated to be about £4.1m. In addition to his weekly wages at Slavia Prague, the Super Eagles striker is also a Nike ambassador.

He is managed by the France-based DW Sports Management. The sports agency also manages Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny and a host of Super Eagles stars including Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Anthony Nwakaeme, and Oghenekaro Etebo.

Peter Olayinka Wife/Children

Peter Olayinka is married to former beauty queen, actress, and model Yetunde Barnabas. The pair got married in a lavish wedding in Lagos, Nigeria in June 2021.

Pulse Nigeria

Peter Olayinka's wife Yetunde Barnabas was the winner of the 2017 The Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja beauty pageant as well as the 2019 Miss Tourism Nigeria. She is also popular for her role as Miss Pepeiye in the famous Nigerian sitcom - Papa Ajasco and Company.

The Super Eagles star posts his wife regularly on his Instagram page as he often shows his love for her with sweet and romantic words.

The couple seems to be expecting their first child after an Instagram post in June 2022 showed Yetunde Barnabas with an obvious baby bump.

Peter Olayinka House & Cars

Peter Olayinka is not shy to flaunt his wealth as he is easily a millionaire. While the Super Eagles star does not post much about his house or where he lives, he often shows off his automobiles.

Peter Olayinka's car entourage includes a Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, a Range Rover, a Bentley, and an Infinity.

Peter Olayinka FIFA 22 & PES 22 Ratings

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Peter Olayinka Social Media

Peter Olayinka is very active on social media with Instagram and Twitter accounts that he posts on regularly.

The Super Eagles star mostly posts about his career, wife, cars, and vacations, and he seems to be a religious person too with a lot of posts referencing his belief in God.

Peter Olayinka's Twitter handle is @peter_olayinka1

Peter Olayinka's Instagram handle is @peter_olayinka

Peter Olayinka Super Eagles Career

Peter Olayinka was rumoured to be in line for a call-up to the Albanian national team during the earlier years of his career. However, in October 2019 the 26-year-old striker made his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly against Brazil.

Pulse Nigeria

The Slavia Prague striker most recently made the final squad to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon where he featured in two matches. He is yet to score a goal for the Super Eagles.

Peter Olayinka Latest News