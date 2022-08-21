'Perfect' day for Brest lovers after 4-goal thriller at the Raymond Kopa

Brest put in a convincing performance to see off its host Angers 3-1 at the Raymond Kopa Stadium.

Jeremy Le Douaron stole the show at Kopa as an excellent first-half display propelled the Ty-zefs to their first points of the new season.

Le Douaron scored a first-half brace while Moroccan star Achraf Dari added a third goal in the second half for the visitors.

Another Moroccan, Sofiane Boufal pulled one back late on for Angers but it was nothing but a consolation in the end for the home fans.

Brest manager happy with 'good' match against Angers

Brest manager, Der Zakarian was clearly a happy man at the end of the match in Kopa.

Der Zakarian spoke to the media after the game and expressed his happiness with the performance of his side and reserved praise for two-goal hero, Jeremy.

"We had a very good match," he stated. "I am very happy for Jeremy. He is doing very well."

"We had decided to put pressure on entry like against Marseille. The corners were taken perfectly, that's great. There was commitment at the reception."