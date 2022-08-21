LIGUE 1

'Perfect' day for Brest lovers after 4-goal thriller at the Raymond Kopa

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

It was a day to savor at Raymond Kopa for lovers and fans of Brest.

Brest picked up its first win of the season in Ligue 1.
The modest Ligue 1 club Stade Brestois is off the mark after it picked up a first win of the season in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Brest put in a convincing performance to see off its host Angers 3-1 at the Raymond Kopa Stadium.

Jeremy Le Douaron stole the show at Kopa as an excellent first-half display propelled the Ty-zefs to their first points of the new season.

Le Douaron scored a first-half brace while Moroccan star Achraf Dari added a third goal in the second half for the visitors.

Brest proved too hot for Angers.
Another Moroccan, Sofiane Boufal pulled one back late on for Angers but it was nothing but a consolation in the end for the home fans.

Brest manager, Der Zakarian was clearly a happy man at the end of the match in Kopa.

Brest manager Der Zakarian
Der Zakarian spoke to the media after the game and expressed his happiness with the performance of his side and reserved praise for two-goal hero, Jeremy.

"We had a very good match," he stated. "I am very happy for Jeremy. He is doing very well."

"We had decided to put pressure on entry like against Marseille. The corners were taken perfectly, that's great. There was commitment at the reception."

With the result, Brest move up to eighth on the log on four points while Angers drop to 17th and into relegation waters with two points.

