'I'm not the leader' - Pedri remains humble after 'wonder' goal for Barcelona to beat Sevilla

Tosin Abayomi
Pedri says he is not the leader of Barcelona now that Messi is gone.

Xavi hailed Pedri as a leader after Barcelona beat Sevilla 1-0
Barcelona recorded a 1-0 victory against Sevilla at the Camp Nou in a La Liga fixture played on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Very little was created in the first half, as both sides went to the halftime break without a goal.

Barcelona turned up the pressure in the second half and created several chances.

The only goal of the game came in the 72nd minute when Pedri received a ball from Ousmane Dembele and dribbled past three Sevilla players before unleashing a shot past the goalkeeper.

Barcelona's Wonderboy, Pedri.
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez praised Pedri as a leader of the team after the game.

He said, "Pedri is a leader already. There are different kinds of leadership. For Pedri, he is the leader that always wants to have the ball. That's why he reminds me of Iniesta."

Speaking after the game, Pedri compared his strike to the one he scored in Istanbul against Galatasaray in a second-leg round of 16 Europa League game.

He said, "The goal? It's similar to the one I scored in Turkey. When I saw a leg, I pretended and then, when I released the ball, I knew it would go in. I'm very happy and I feel very loved. For me, Barça's fans are the best in the world."

Xavi hailed Pedri as a leader after Barcelona beat Sevilla 1-0
The victory moves Barcelona into second spot in La Liga with one game in hand.

Pedri gave his thoughts about closing the gap with league leaders Real Madrid.

He said, "Fighting for La Liga? It's difficult, but we're Barça and we're going to fight until the last moment."

Xavi hailed Pedri as a leader after Barcelona beat Sevilla 1-0
Pedri then went on to state that he is not the leader of the team now that Messi is gone.

He said, "I'm not the leader, we're all the leaders, the way we run, I think things are working out... I think we've improved in many things in football, we press better, we're more calm with the ball and the signings in attack provide a lot of gunpowder."

Pedri will aim to continue his good form when Barcelona takes on Eintracht Frankfurt in a quarterfinal Europa League first leg fixture scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

