'We are favorites to win the Europa League' - Pedri boasts after Barcelona come back to beat Galatasaray

Tosin Abayomi
Even Sevilla cannot stand in the way of Barcelona according to Pedri

Barcelona recorded a 2-1 victory away against Galatasaray in a round of 16 second-leg Europa League fixture on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The Catalan giants went a goal down when Marcão Teixeira converted a ball through to him by Alexandru Cicâldău in the 28th minute.

The lead did not last long as Pedri dribbled past two defenders to equalize after receiving a ball by Ferran Torres.

After the halftime break, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang put Barcelona in front from a ball by Frenkie De Jong.

The Spanish La Liga side would hold on for the win against the Turkish giants and progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

After the victory, Pedri who was voted Man of the Match spoke to the media.

The 19-year-old midfielder stated that Barcelona are now favorites to win the Europa League despite joining the competition after failing to progress from the Champions League group stage.

He said, "I don't remember the play of the goal. I have to see it in the replay. On the pitch, things go by themselves."

"I have not been at a ground with so much pressure. It is crazy. We have shown character."

"We have to go game by game. But yes, I think we're favorites to win the Europa League."

With back-to-back away victories against Napoli and Galatasaray, Barcelona now looks forward to the quarterfinal draw on Friday, March 18, 2022.

