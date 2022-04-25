PREMIER LEAGUE

PDP presidential aspirant and ex-Nigeria vice-president Atiku Abubakar reacts to Arsenal's win against Manchester United

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Gunners' impressive performance against the Red Devils on Saturday got the politician talking.

Former Nigeria Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
Former Nigeria Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Former Nigeria vice-president Atiku Abubakar has said that Arsenal deserved their victory against Manchester United. Arsenal defeated United 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the Emirates on Saturday.

Recommended articles
Atiku
Atiku Pulse Nigeria

Nuno Tavares put the Gunners ahead before Bukayo Saka doubled their advantage from the penalty spot. Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back for United but Granit Xhaka's thunderous strike in the second half secured all three points for Mikel Arteta's men.

Tavares celebrates the opener against Manchester United.
Tavares celebrates the opener against Manchester United. Pulse Nigeria

It was Arsenal's second consecutive win against a big rival, having beaten Chelsea earlier in the week. However, the result could have been different against United had Bruno Fernandes converted his penalty just before Xhaka's goal.

Xhaka netted a sublime long-range winner to seal the win for Arsenal.
Xhaka netted a sublime long-range winner to seal the win for Arsenal. Pulse Nigeria

United could argue that they deserved something from the game, judging by their performance in the opening 30 minutes of the second half.

However, Atiku believes Arsenal fully deserved their victory, which is public opinion. The Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant said this on his Twitter page after the game.

He said: "The consensus is that Arsenal won as the better team," adding a smile emoji.

Atiku's comment should not come as a surprise, though, as the Adamawa state politician is a well-known Arsenal fan. It is not the first time he will be sharing his opinion after Arsenal's game.

Atiku is currently preparing to contest for the post of the President of Nigeria in next year's general elections under the platform of the PDP.

The 75-year-old is also a two-term vice-president of Nigeria, having served under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration between 2003 and 2007.

Topics:

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Reactions as EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa spotted at Arsenal's Stadium for game against Manchester United

    'Investigate Saka and Lukaku' - Reactions as EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa spotted at Arsenal's stadium for game against Manchester United

  • Former Nigeria Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

    PDP presidential aspirant and ex-Nigeria vice-president Atiku Abubakar reacts to Arsenal's win against Manchester United

  • Super Falcons star Toni Payne celebrates 27th birthday

    Super Falcons star Toni Payne shows off 27th birthday celebration

Recommended articles

'Investigate Saka and Lukaku' - Reactions as EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa spotted at Arsenal's stadium for game against Manchester United

'Investigate Saka and Lukaku' - Reactions as EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa spotted at Arsenal's stadium for game against Manchester United

Antonio Rudiger reaches 'verbal agreement' with Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger reaches 'verbal agreement' with Real Madrid

PDP presidential aspirant and ex-Nigeria vice-president Atiku Abubakar reacts to Arsenal's win against Manchester United

PDP presidential aspirant and ex-Nigeria vice-president Atiku Abubakar reacts to Arsenal's win against Manchester United

'We are in a difficult period' - Xavi gives excuse for Barcelona losing 3 straight games at the Camp Nou

'We are in a difficult period' - Xavi gives excuse for Barcelona losing 3 straight games at the Camp Nou

Watch Chidera Ejuke score winning goal for CSKA Moscow against Dynamo Moscow

Watch Chidera Ejuke score winning goal for CSKA Moscow against Dynamo Moscow

TP Mazembe, Al Ahli Tripoli land semifinal spots in search of continental glory

TP Mazembe, Al Ahli Tripoli land semifinal spots in search of continental glory

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed home Georgina and his baby girl after death of baby boy

WATCH: Mike Tyson beats up a plane passenger [VIDEO]

Mike Tyson
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'I will never forgive Iheanacho' - Leicester City fans not pleased with Super Eagles star after 1-1 draw with Iwobi's Everton

Iwobi and Iheanacho stunk up as Leicester City and Everton played out a 1-1 draw