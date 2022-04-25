PDP presidential aspirant and ex-Nigeria vice-president Atiku Abubakar reacts to Arsenal's win against Manchester United

Former Nigeria vice-president Atiku Abubakar has said that Arsenal deserved their victory against Manchester United. Arsenal defeated United 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the Emirates on Saturday.
The Gunners' impressive performance against the Red Devils on Saturday got the politician talking.
Nuno Tavares put the Gunners ahead before Bukayo Saka doubled their advantage from the penalty spot. Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back for United but Granit Xhaka's thunderous strike in the second half secured all three points for Mikel Arteta's men.
It was Arsenal's second consecutive win against a big rival, having beaten Chelsea earlier in the week. However, the result could have been different against United had Bruno Fernandes converted his penalty just before Xhaka's goal.
United could argue that they deserved something from the game, judging by their performance in the opening 30 minutes of the second half.
However, Atiku believes Arsenal fully deserved their victory, which is public opinion. The Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant said this on his Twitter page after the game.
He said: "The consensus is that Arsenal won as the better team," adding a smile emoji.
Atiku's comment should not come as a surprise, though, as the Adamawa state politician is a well-known Arsenal fan. It is not the first time he will be sharing his opinion after Arsenal's game.
Atiku is currently preparing to contest for the post of the President of Nigeria in next year's general elections under the platform of the PDP.
The 75-year-old is also a two-term vice-president of Nigeria, having served under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration between 2003 and 2007.
