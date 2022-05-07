WHAT'S BUZZIN

Paul Pogba shows off dance skills recovering from calf injury

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Watch Pogba score in a basketball hoop with a football.

Paul Pogba shows off moves recovering from Calf Injury
Paul Pogba shows off moves recovering from Calf Injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken to social media to show off his recovery from injury.

Recommended articles

The 29-year-old France international took to his official Instagram account to give fans of Manchester United a progress report on his injury recovery stage.

In the video, Pogba is seen dancing to test out his calf as he continues his rehabilitation.

Pogba is seen wearing a Kinesiology tape to help stabilize the injured area on his right calf.

After suffering an injury in the defeat to rivals Arsenal, Pogba gave Manchester United fans the assurance that he would do everything possible to return to action before the end of the season in a push to secure European football next campaign.

Paul Pogba shows off moves recovering from Calf Injury
Paul Pogba shows off moves recovering from Calf Injury Pulse Nigeria

In the video, Pogba added a message that said, 'New way to work on the calf' and captioned it "New Calf training and target."

Pogba, known to be a jovial personality off the pitch also busted out some new dance moves.

ALSO READ - Reactions as Paul Pogba shuts down social media following 'new look' against Tottenham

ALSO READ - Paul Pogba becomes 3rd Manchester United player to be robbed in 2022

ALSO READ - Paul Pogba jams to 'Ameno Amapiano' remix by Ghana’s Nektunez

The song playing in the video is a 2022 hit track titled Abo Mvelo by Daliwonga featuring M.J & Mellow and Sleazy.

Pogba has a decent haircut wearing a Manchester United training kit as he goes through testing his calf.

After the dance exercise, Pogba tried to shoot a football into a basketball hoop and at the second attempt he was able to do so.

Paul Pogba shows off moves recovering from Calf Injury
Paul Pogba shows off moves recovering from Calf Injury Pulse Nigeria

Pogba is a free agent at the end of the season and has been linked with several clubs.

The video comes after reports that claim Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side are interested in signing Paul Pogba once his contract expires this summer at Manchester United

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Paul Pogba shows off moves recovering from Calf Injury

    Paul Pogba shows off dance skills recovering from calf injury

  • Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.

    Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

  • Davido shows off his tennis skills wearing white

    Video: Davido shows off Tennis skills dressed in white

Recommended articles

Paul Pogba shows off dance skills recovering from calf injury

Paul Pogba shows off dance skills recovering from calf injury

'No Chelsea' - Reactions as EA Sports release FIFA 22 Team Of The Season

'No Chelsea' - Reactions as EA Sports release FIFA 22 Team Of The Season

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Allegri targets Inter Milan Coppa Italia revenge after Juventus crumble at 18th-placed Genoa

Allegri targets Inter Milan Coppa Italia revenge after Juventus crumble at 18th-placed Genoa

Frank Onyeka's ultimate African Premier League team: Kanu missing, Drogba mentioned

Frank Onyeka's ultimate African Premier League team: Kanu missing, Drogba mentioned

BREAKING: Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly led consortium as new owners

BREAKING: Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly led consortium as new owners

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Femi knows i got him' - Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University

Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University
LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win