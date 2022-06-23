Paul Pogba's 'The Pogmentary' has been rated the WORST TV show or movie on IMDb

The docu-series examines Pogba's time at Manchester United and his reasons for leaving the club.

However, the show was received with a series of backlash from fans of the midfielder understandably due to his perceived apparent pomposity.

One of the scenes in the documentary shows Pogba blatantly dismissing a mouth-watering contract offer of £300,000 a week - labelling it as 'nothing.'

'They're bluffing. How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that,' Pogba is seen telling his late agent Mino Raiola, when he's informed about the offer.

'Playing is all that matters, winning too. My thought process is to show Manchester they shouldn't have waited this long to offer a contract and to show other clubs that Manchester made a mistake in not offering a contract.' the Frenchman was heard saying.

Another clip also shows Raiola recalling his infamous spat with Sir Alex Ferguson that resulted in Pogba leaving United for the first time in 2012.

The Italian told Ferguson his 'chihuahua would not walk on the grass off the training centre' for the money the midfielder was being offered.

However, fans have been left unimpressed and disappointed with the fly-on-the-wall show after the score from IMDB [which provides information about TV shows and movies and allows fans to leave reviews] revealed a terrible 1.1/10 rating - the lowest ever rating on the website.

So far there have been about 197 reviews left for the series, with some viewers describing Pogba as 'deluded', 'self-obssesed' and 'childish' after watching the show.

Most fans even left a scorching 1/10 score themselves.

There has also been backlash for Pogba on popular social media platform twitter, with one fan tweeting: 'The audacity to call 300k a week "nothing", while he only had a handful of good performances just shows how far removed from reality he actually is.'

Another added: 'You were getting a £3m "loyalty" bonus every year for doing absolutely nothing ya big numpty. You were paid plenty.'

Pogba's 'badbye' to Manchester United

It has been a sad end to what should have been an excellent career for Pogba at United.

Pogba re-joined the Red devils for a then-world-record £89m in 2016 and did show signs of promise across six years and 226 appearances for the club.

His best season came in 2018/19, upon his return to United revitalised from France's World Cup win.

He scored 13 goals in 35 league games and was named in that year's PFA team of the year.