Paul Pogba: Police investigate blackmail attempts at Juventus star hours after brother's bizarre threat

Paul Pogba: Police investigate blackmail attempts at Juventus star hours after brother's stunning revelation

Police have reportedly opened investigations into blackmail attempts at Paul Pogba after his brother Matthias had promised to 'spill the beans' on his sibling.

There is currently bad blood between Paul Pogba and Mathias Pogba
According to a report on Sunday, an investigation has been opened in France on the suspicion of attempted extortion of France and Juventus star Paul Pogba.

This comes just a day after his brother Mathias had promised some startling revelations about his younger brother.

There seems to be some bad blood in the Pogba family with a possible settling of scores potentially taking a legal turn.

Mathias Pogba had spoken out on his social media on Saturday to promise “big revelations” about his brother Paul.

Paul Pogba joined Juventus on a free transfer form Manchester United this summer
Paul Pogba with brothera, Florentin, Mathias and mother
“If I make this video, I believe that the French, Italian, English, Spanish supporters, which means the whole world, as well as my brother’s fans, and even more, the French team and Juventus, my brother’s teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things, in order to decide, in full knowledge of the facts, if he really deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public.

"There will be many elements and testimonies to confirm my words. All of this is likely to be explosive and cause a lot of noise.” Matthias had threatened via his social media on Saturday.

An investigation has now been opened in France for “suspicion of attempted extortion” concerning the 2018 World Cup winner as per AFP via France Football.

According to two sources close to the Pogba family contacted by the AFP, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul if he wants to avoid the spread and revelation of compromising videos.

Paul Pogba is currently at loggerheads with his brother Mathias
In a press release issued earlier on Sunday, lawyers for Paul Pogba, Yeo Moriba (Paul and Mathias Pogba’s mother) and Rafaela Pimenta (his lawyer) claim that “Mathias Pogba’s recent statements on social media are unfortunately not a surprise,” and that “they are an addition to threats and extortion attempts via an organized gang against Paul Pogba.”

Pogba's representatives and his entourage further revealed that they had contacted “the relevant authorities in Italy and France a month ago.”

Mathias Pogba (C), the brother of Manchester United star Paul who helped France win the World Cup in Russia, is currently without a club after being turned down by a third division German club.
At the moment, there are no further details around the alleged extortion attempt, as Mathias Pogba had shown himself to be mysterious about the information he wanted to reveal to the general public.

Mathias who is a Guinean international most recently played as a forward for French club ASM Belfort.

Among Mathias list of his targets are his brother, his agent and “second mother” Rafaela Pimenta, and shockingly Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappé.

