Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail

An investigation is underway by the French authorities afte a case of attempted extortion by an organized gang led by Pogba's elder brother.

Paul Pogba - Icon
Paul Pogba has revealed why a gang led by his elder brother Mathias Pogba tried to extort him to the tune of €13m.

Pogba revealed that his childhood friends and brother tried to blackmail him with claims that he asked a witch doctor from his family to cast a spell on national teammate Kylian Mbappe.

There is currently bad blood between Paul Pogba and Mathias Pogba
According to a report from the GFFN, the Juventus player stated that this was an attempt to discredit him.

"Investigators understand Kylian Mbappé to be linked to the affair only through Paul Pogba mentioning the fact that his blackmailers wanted to discredit him and thus put further pressure on him to pay up by spreading false messages including that he would have asked a witch doctor from inside his family circle to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappé, which the player denied to be true," the report started.

Speaking further, Pogba added that he was trapped by his childhood friends and two hooded-armed men with assault rifles who demanded a whopping €13m from the former Manchester United star.

"Paul Pogba is understood to have said that he was trapped by childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles during an incident in Paris. A gang that demanded €13m from him, of which his brother Mathias Pogba would be a part," the report added.

An investigation into the sensational revelation has been opened in France on the suspicion of attempted extortion of France and Juventus superstar as reported here by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

