Paul Onuachu injured, to miss Genk's game against Standard Liege

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu has picked up an injury which rules him out of action for Genk.
Onuachu was not in action as Genk started their campaign in the Belgium First Division with a 3-2 loss against Club Brugge on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
There was some optimism that Onuachu would be fit for Genk next game after starting the season with a loss.
The 28-year-old Nigerian who got married earlier in the year will not be able to be fit for their upcoming game.
An update on the extent of Onuachu's injury was provided by Het Belang van Limburg.
Onuachu will now miss out of Genk's next league fixture against Standard Liege scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
According to the source, the injury is not easy to manage as Onuachu would continue to train individually to get ready.
The Genk medical staff treat Onuachu with the necessary caution and do not want to rush back the top scorer and Golden Boot winner in Belgium..
In Onuachu's absence, another Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers led the attack for Genk in the loss to Club Brugge.
After missing the game against Standard Liege, Onuachu would continue his recovery to get ready for the next league game against KAS Eupen scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
