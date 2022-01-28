Nigerian youngster Paul Mukairu proud to join Danish giants Copenhagen

Mukairu joined Copenhagen on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The 22-year-old forward signed a four-year deal until the end of 2025

Mukairu joins Copenhagen from the Turkish side Antalyaspor but spent last season on loan at Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

In a statement on the official Copenhagen website, Mukairu stated that he is delighted with the opportunity to prove himself.

He said, "I am very proud and humbled that F.C. Copenhagen have given me this opportunity, which I will do everything to seize.

"This is a big club with big ambitions that I want to work hard to fulfill with the team. I've seen a lot of videos from recent matches, and I'm especially looking forward to experiencing Parken and the atmosphere there.

"At first, a lot of hard work awaits me to integrate into the team and get to know a new style and my teammates, but I'm really excited and can't wait to get out and start training."

The young forward is already eager to play in front of Copenhagen fans. Mukairu has joined first-team training and will wear shirt number 17.