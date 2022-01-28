Nigerian youngster Paul Mukairu proud to join Danish giants Copenhagen

The 22-year-old forward will continue his development in Denmark.

Paul Mukairu is expected to be the star player for Copenhangen

Nigerian youngster Paul Mukairu has joined Danish giants F.C. Copenhagen.

Mukairu joined Copenhagen on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The 22-year-old forward signed a four-year deal until the end of 2025

Mukairu joins Copenhagen from the Turkish side Antalyaspor but spent last season on loan at Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

In a statement on the official Copenhagen website, Mukairu stated that he is delighted with the opportunity to prove himself.

He said, "I am very proud and humbled that F.C. Copenhagen have given me this opportunity, which I will do everything to seize.

"This is a big club with big ambitions that I want to work hard to fulfill with the team. I've seen a lot of videos from recent matches, and I'm especially looking forward to experiencing Parken and the atmosphere there.

"At first, a lot of hard work awaits me to integrate into the team and get to know a new style and my teammates, but I'm really excited and can't wait to get out and start training."

The young forward is already eager to play in front of Copenhagen fans. Mukairu has joined first-team training and will wear shirt number 17.

He is expected to make his home debut for Copenhagen in a Danish Superliga fixture against OB at Parken scheduled for Sunday, January 20, 2022.

