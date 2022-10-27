Arsenal star stabbed by mad man in Italy

Former Arsenal man stabbed by mad man at shopping center

Former Arsenal defender Pablo Mari was involved in a massive incident in Milan, Italy.

Mari who now plays for Monza in the Serie was stabbed during an attack in a supermarket near Milan on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A madman reportedly took a knife and stabbed five people including Mari at the Carrefour supermarket in the Milanofiori di Assago mall.

Mari is reportedly seriously injured as his present condition is unknown with updates expected.

Veteran journalist Fabrizio Romano took to social media to break the news of Mari being stabbed with a message that said, "Former Arsenal centre back Pablo Marì got stabbed by a mad man in a shopping center close to Milano, per reports.

"He’s amongst six people stabbed — and he’s now at the hospital.

According to reports in Italy, Monza CEO Adriano Galliani and head coach Raffaele Palladino have rushed to the hospital to check on Mari.

The mad man that stabbed Mari grabbed the knife from the supermarket shelves. He has been take into custoday by the police facing attempted murder charges.

Mari is on loan at Monza from Premier League giants Arsenal. If Monza avoids relegation they have an option of buying at the end of the season.

