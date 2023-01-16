Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke shows off dribbling skills

The former senator representing Osun-west senatorial district celebrated a special occasion with a football match.

The governor was in attendance at the final of the Otunba Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke Memorial football Cup competition.

The governor was given the honor of kicking off the main event at the Osogbo city stadium on Sunday, January 15.

The dancing governor as he is called seized the opportunity to show off his unique skills to get the game started.

AFP

Governor Ademola Adeleke dribbles in style

The governor is the uncle to famous Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Adeleke took to social media to share photos from the football game in honor of his late brother who was the first civilian governor of Osun state.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Yesterday, I led members of the Adeleke Dynasty and dignitaries to honor the memories of my elder brother the first civilian Governor of Osun State, Otunba Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke at the final of the annual football competition, Osogbo City Stadium.

"As a sports lover, I want to state that we will develop sports in Osun State, We shall rehabilitate our stadium to an international standard. Before our hundred days in office, the people of Osun will see the difference."

After the kick-off, the governor danced to songs by his nephew and at the end of the game presented the finalists with awards.